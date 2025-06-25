£100,000 cannabis farm uncovered in Telford

A substantial cannabis cultivation operation, estimated to be worth £100,000, was discovered and dismantled in Telford yesterday, Tuesday, 24 June.

Police discovered the cannabis grow at a property in Sutton Hill

Officers from Telford’s Proactive CID team executed a warrant at a property in the Sutton Hill area, where they found 129 cannabis plants distributed across three rooms.

A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene on suspicion of the production of cannabis.

Detective Sergeant Andy Pond highlighted the broader implications of such discoveries, stating, “Cannabis farms such as this are often linked to serious and organised crime gangs, human trafficking, the exploitation of vulnerable people, and can present significant fire safety risks to the people in the surrounding area.”

He added, “This warrant sends a clear message, that we will not tolerate criminal activity within our communities.”

The police are urging the local community to continue reporting any suspicious activity, emphasising that even seemingly small pieces of information can be crucial.



Reports can be made online via the force’s website.

This successful warrant is part of Neighbourhood Policing Week, during which the force is showcasing the vital work carried out by local officers.