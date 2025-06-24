Telford hospital services restored following overnight flood repairs

The Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) in Telford is rapidly returning to normal operations following significant disruption caused by a burst water pipe yesterday. The incident led to flooding in several wards, prompting the activation of the hospital’s contingency plans.

Ned Hobbs, Chief Operating Officer at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, confirmed this morning that the water pipe was successfully repaired last night. “Our teams are currently assessing any damage and a clean-up operation is continuing,” Mr Hobbs stated, extending thanks to patients and visitors for their support during the challenging period.

Crucially, the hospital’s Emergency Department and maternity services are fully open and operational. Patients requiring urgent and emergency care are encouraged to continue attending.

While the immediate crisis has been addressed, the Trust is appealing to the public for continued support by utilising alternative services for non-serious or non-life-threatening conditions. NHS 111 remains the recommended first point of contact for signposting to appropriate care.

Furthermore, ambulances, which were temporarily diverted to neighbouring hospitals yesterday, are no longer being rerouted.

However, the Emergency Departments at both PRH and the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital remain busy. The public is advised to phone NHS 111 or, in life-threatening situations, 999, before attending the Emergency Departments. A range of alternative services, including pharmacies, GPs, and out-of-hours GP services, are available for less severe conditions.

Patients with pre-booked appointments should continue to attend unless they are directly contacted by the Trust.

Mr Hobbs also extended gratitude to the dedicated colleagues and partners who worked tirelessly to support patients and minimise disruption throughout the incident. Patients, visitors, and staff on-site are asked to continue following any signs and instructions to avoid affected areas as the clean-up progresses.