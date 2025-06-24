Susie joins Shropshire Community Foundation team

An experienced charity leader has joined the team at Shropshire Community Foundation to oversee the Foundation’s growing suite of grant funds.

Susie Hancock has joined the Shropshire Community Foundation team

Susie Hancock of Oswestry brings more than 20 years of experience leading Oswestry Sports Forum to her new role as grants administrator at Shropshire Community Foundation.

Susie joined the Foundation earlier this year. She explained that her role with Oswestry Sports Forum had given her many years of experience in running a grants programme.

“The forum offers grants to sport and recreation organisations in the area which involves the same kind of skills needed to administer the grants that are given out all over Shropshire from the Foundation’s funds,” she said.

She said that she had found working for the Foundation “inspiring” and had been made to feel very welcome in her new role.

“I’m learning a lot and really enjoying it. The team here has tremendous ambition which has led to a rapid growth in the number of grant funds available. I believe the organisation will be a significant force in fund raising and grants for the county,” said Susie.

Shropshire Community Foundation works in partnership with organisations, individuals and companies across the county to raise money.

It then works with those donor organisations to distribute grants from different funding pots including endowment funds, funds given by local companies and general funds raised by businesses and individuals for a common cause.

Sonia Roberts, Shropshire Community Foundation trustee, said that Susie was a huge asset to the team particularly as the number of funds and grant applications had grown so quickly.

“There is a lot of work behind the scenes in making sure that the right grants are awarded to the right people at the right time. Susie has embraced that role and more to become a valued and essential member of the team. We are very lucky to have her on board,” she said.