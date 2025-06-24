Shrewsbury station gyratory work nears completion

Shropshire Council says that work on the Shrewsbury station gyratory area is moving closer to completion with work set to be finished by early to mid-August.

An aerial photo of the area undergoing work. Photo: Shropshire Council

Whilst work is being completed on Castle Foregate and New Park Road in connection with the new shared footway/cycleway, arrangements are being made for the final surfacing of these roads and the roads around the gyratory.

As the work will involve removing the old road surface and replacing it with a new one, full road closures will be in place for safety reasons and to ensure that the work is completed as quickly as possible, reducing the impact to residents and businesses.

To minimise disruption, work will be carried out overnight, from 8pm to 6am, on the days listed below. No weekend working is planned, and access for residents and businesses within the closures will be controlled and maintained by operatives at the points that the road closures take effect.

The equipment that will be used is noisy, though the work will proceed as quickly as possible. The more intrusive work, such as adjusting manhole and drain covers, will be undertaken earlier on in the evenings. Daytime working has been considered, however given the location and volumes of traffic experienced during the day it would cause greater disruption and be likely to take far longer to complete.

For each closure a fully signed diversion route will be in place, and access for residents, businesses and deliveries within the closure will be maintained. Copies of the diversion plans can be found by following this link.

Letters are being issued to residents and businesses in the area, and a copy can also be found via the link above. Shropshire Council apologises for any inconvenience and thanks people for their patience and understanding during this work.

The work – being carried out by local company McPhillips (Wellington) Ltd on behalf of Shropshire Council – is funded by the UK Government.

Final Works

New Park Road and Castle Foregate (to Cross Street)

– Monday 7 and Tuesday 8 July – removal of old road surface

– Wednesday 9 July – adjusting manhole and drain covers

– Thursday 10 and Friday 11 July – lay new road surface

Station gyratory

– Monday 21 July – removal of old road surface in Castle Foregate

– Tuesday 22 July – removal of old road surface in Smithfield Road

– Wednesday 23 July – lay new road surface (in part) in Castle Foregate

– Thursday 24 July – lay new road surface (in part) in Castle Foregate / Howard Street junction / Castle Foregate and Smithfield Bus Station entrance junction

– Friday 25 July -lay new surface in Smithfield Road

– Monday 28 July -removal of old road surface in Chester Street , Ellesmere Road and Cross Street

– Tuesday 29 July – lay new road surface to part of Smithfield Road and part of Chester Street

– Wednesday 30 July – lay new road surface to part of Chester Street and Cross Street

– Thursday 31 July – lay new road surface on Ellesmere Road, part Chester Street and part Smithfield Road

Once the road surfacing work has been completed, where possible the contractor will endeavour to lay the new road markings, at the same time, whilst roads are closed.

Additional time, up to the 15 August has been allowed should the need arise for further road closures to complete any laying of new road markings.