Listen Live
20.7 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, June 24, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

RSPCA issues appeal after two kittens reportedly tied to fence in Craven Arms

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

The RSPCA has launched an appeal for information after two kittens – aged between only five to six weeks old – were reportedly found tied to a fence in Craven Arms.

One of the kittens that was found in Craven Arms. Photo: RSPCA
One of the kittens that was found in Craven Arms. Photo: RSPCA

One of the kittens – who had bailing twine around their neck – was sadly found to have died, and a second kitten who was tied by their paw was still alive but was injured.

This surviving kitten was taken to a vet by a member of the public who found them whilst walking on Sunday morning. But sadly due to the severe injuries the kitten had, the kindest decision by the vet was to put him to sleep.

- Advertisement -

This male black kitten (pictured above) had sustained a degloved paw injury, resulting in exposed phalangeal bones and was also brought into the vets with purple spray on its wounds.

RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer (ARO) Megan Cross – who is leading this investigation – said: “This is a very upsetting incident.

“This must have been a very distressing discovery for the walkers who found these poor kittens and we’d like to thank them for taking the kitten to the vets.”

The body of the kitten later put to sleep has now been taken into the care of the RSPCA as part of the charity’s investigation, who have issued an appeal for information to try and find out exactly where the kittens were found and where they came from.

“Unfortunately we don’t have any further information about the deceased kitten and we have not been able to contact the persons who found them. We also don’t have an exact location – just that they were found on a fence at a farm in Craven Arms,” ARO Cross added.

“Anyone who can help with first hand evidence about these kittens is urged to call the  RSPCA’s inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018, quoting incident – 01554511.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our [wt_cli_manage_consent].

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP