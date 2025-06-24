RSPCA issues appeal after two kittens reportedly tied to fence in Craven Arms

The RSPCA has launched an appeal for information after two kittens – aged between only five to six weeks old – were reportedly found tied to a fence in Craven Arms.

One of the kittens that was found in Craven Arms. Photo: RSPCA

One of the kittens – who had bailing twine around their neck – was sadly found to have died, and a second kitten who was tied by their paw was still alive but was injured.

This surviving kitten was taken to a vet by a member of the public who found them whilst walking on Sunday morning. But sadly due to the severe injuries the kitten had, the kindest decision by the vet was to put him to sleep.

This male black kitten (pictured above) had sustained a degloved paw injury, resulting in exposed phalangeal bones and was also brought into the vets with purple spray on its wounds.

RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer (ARO) Megan Cross – who is leading this investigation – said: “This is a very upsetting incident.

“This must have been a very distressing discovery for the walkers who found these poor kittens and we’d like to thank them for taking the kitten to the vets.”

The body of the kitten later put to sleep has now been taken into the care of the RSPCA as part of the charity’s investigation, who have issued an appeal for information to try and find out exactly where the kittens were found and where they came from.

“Unfortunately we don’t have any further information about the deceased kitten and we have not been able to contact the persons who found them. We also don’t have an exact location – just that they were found on a fence at a farm in Craven Arms,” ARO Cross added.

“Anyone who can help with first hand evidence about these kittens is urged to call the RSPCA’s inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018, quoting incident – 01554511.”