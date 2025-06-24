Listen Live
15.6 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, June 24, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

Oakengates Community urged to be “Eyes and Ears” in fight against anti-social behaviour

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Residents and businesses in Oakengates are being called upon to actively support ongoing efforts to keep the town centre safe.

Oakengates town centre. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council
Oakengates town centre. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Following a recent, isolated spike in anti-social behaviour, Telford & Wrekin Council, in partnership with Oakengates Town Council and West Mercia Police, is urging the community to report any concerns through direct channels, acting as crucial “eyes and ears.”

The appeal comes as authorities work to resolve concerns and gather evidence to take effective action. Councillor Richard Overton, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Highways, Housing and Enforcement, emphasized the importance of community involvement.

- Advertisement -

“We continue to work with our partners at the Police and Town Council to keep our town centre safe and alleviate the concerns of residents and businesses,” he said. “In Oakengates, we’re asking local residents and businesses to support our ongoing work by being our eyes and ears and reporting anything they see through the direct and appropriate channels. This will be a huge help as we restore normality in the town and will also help the Police collate the evidence they need to take action.”

How to Report Incidents

To ensure appropriate action, the public is advised to use the correct reporting channels:

Severe anti-social behaviour (including criminal damage, begging, drug or substance misuse): Report directly to West Mercia Police online for non-emergencies, or call 999 in an emergency.
Rough sleepers: Contact the Council’s Housing Solutions team on 01952 391925. The team will arrange for outreach visits to offer support and access to accommodation.

Lower-level anti-social behaviour (such as graffiti, fly-tipping, abandoned vehicles, and noise nuisance): Report to the Council’s anti-social behaviour team on 01952 384384.

Ongoing Efforts and Successes

Supported by the Police Safer Neighbourhood Team, the Council has been conducting daily anti-social behaviour patrols and taking action where necessary.

This proactive work is being carried out in conjunction with several other initiatives:

– Homelessness support service visits are actively engaging with rough sleepers to offer support and accommodation.

– Other support services, including STARS (substance use services) and MPFT (mental health), are working to provide assistance to those in need.

– The issuance of Community Protection Notices and Community Protection Warnings is being utilised to address problematic behaviour.

– Three offenders have already been arrested as part of the ongoing operations.

– CCTV across the town centre is being fully utilised and continuously monitored.

– Hoarding around the theatre and nursery has been deployed to deter further issues.

– Deep cleansing has been undertaken, with the team committed to continued monitoring.

This comprehensive work will continue until the concerns raised by the community have been fully addressed and normality is restored to Oakengates town centre.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our [wt_cli_manage_consent].

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP