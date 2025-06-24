Oakengates Community urged to be “Eyes and Ears” in fight against anti-social behaviour

Residents and businesses in Oakengates are being called upon to actively support ongoing efforts to keep the town centre safe.

Oakengates town centre. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Following a recent, isolated spike in anti-social behaviour, Telford & Wrekin Council, in partnership with Oakengates Town Council and West Mercia Police, is urging the community to report any concerns through direct channels, acting as crucial “eyes and ears.”

The appeal comes as authorities work to resolve concerns and gather evidence to take effective action. Councillor Richard Overton, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Highways, Housing and Enforcement, emphasized the importance of community involvement.

“We continue to work with our partners at the Police and Town Council to keep our town centre safe and alleviate the concerns of residents and businesses,” he said. “In Oakengates, we’re asking local residents and businesses to support our ongoing work by being our eyes and ears and reporting anything they see through the direct and appropriate channels. This will be a huge help as we restore normality in the town and will also help the Police collate the evidence they need to take action.”

How to Report Incidents

To ensure appropriate action, the public is advised to use the correct reporting channels:

Severe anti-social behaviour (including criminal damage, begging, drug or substance misuse): Report directly to West Mercia Police online for non-emergencies, or call 999 in an emergency.

Rough sleepers: Contact the Council’s Housing Solutions team on 01952 391925. The team will arrange for outreach visits to offer support and access to accommodation.

Lower-level anti-social behaviour (such as graffiti, fly-tipping, abandoned vehicles, and noise nuisance): Report to the Council’s anti-social behaviour team on 01952 384384.

Ongoing Efforts and Successes

Supported by the Police Safer Neighbourhood Team, the Council has been conducting daily anti-social behaviour patrols and taking action where necessary.

This proactive work is being carried out in conjunction with several other initiatives:

– Homelessness support service visits are actively engaging with rough sleepers to offer support and accommodation.

– Other support services, including STARS (substance use services) and MPFT (mental health), are working to provide assistance to those in need.

– The issuance of Community Protection Notices and Community Protection Warnings is being utilised to address problematic behaviour.

– Three offenders have already been arrested as part of the ongoing operations.

– CCTV across the town centre is being fully utilised and continuously monitored.

– Hoarding around the theatre and nursery has been deployed to deter further issues.

– Deep cleansing has been undertaken, with the team committed to continued monitoring.

This comprehensive work will continue until the concerns raised by the community have been fully addressed and normality is restored to Oakengates town centre.