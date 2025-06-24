Generous donation helps Wellington primary school invest in new play equipment

Wrekin View Primary School in Wellington is investing in new play equipment for its nursery children after receiving a generous donation from a local employer.

Wrekin View pupils celebrate the donation

The school, in North Road, has been given £750 by PelGar International, which employs around 40 people at its base in nearby Overley.

Amina Kellie, the company’s head of procurement, and Jan Morgan who is operations co-ordinator at the local site, visited the school to hand over the money – and meet some of the children who will benefit.

“We are incredibly grateful for this generous donation, which came very much out of the blue,” said Wrekin View head teacher Fiona Atherton. “We were surprised, and absolutely delighted.

“Outdoor play is an essential part of learning for our nursery and early years pupils, and this money will help us to invest in some big new pieces to improve our facilities.”

PelGar International is a manufacturer of insecticide and rodenticide products for the control of public health and farming pests around the world. It has its headquarters in Hampshire, and offices across Europe, Africa, Australia and North America.

Amina said: “PelGar acquired the Telford site in 2015, and we are very keen to contribute to the local community. At the end of each year we make a donation – and this year it was decided to choose a local school.

“A shortlist of schools was drawn up, and staff were invited to nominate their preferred choice. Wrekin View came out as the winner.”

She added: “As a governor of my own local school, I’m very aware of the financial pressures which the education sector is under at the moment, so it is fantastic to be able to help out in this way.

“We love the ethos of this school, what it stands for, and everything that it is promoting.”