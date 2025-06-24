Crucial Crew celebrates 30 years of equipping children with life-saving skills

An initiative that has profoundly impacted the lives of nearly three generations of young people in Telford and Wrekin is marking its 30th anniversary.

Children take part in a Crucial Crew session

Crucial Crew, a vital program led by Telford & Wrekin Council and funded by the Telford & Wrekin Community Safety Partnership, has empowered thousands of Year 6 pupils with essential life skills, helping them transition confidently to secondary school and navigate the complexities of modern life.

Crucial Crew 2025 started yesterday, with over 2,500 pupils set to participate in the coming weeks. Held annually at Telford College, the event offers an immersive, hands-on experience for thousands of youngsters over a three-week period.

- Advertisement -

Children engage with real-life scenarios, covering a comprehensive range of safety topics. From traditional concerns like fire and road safety to modern-day challenges such as knife crime, vaping, internet safety, and mental health awareness, the program continuously adapts to address the most pressing issues facing young people today.

Councillor Richard Overton, Deputy Leader, Telford & Wrekin Council and Cabinet Member for Highways, Housing and Enforcement, highlighted the program’s enduring relevance. “Crucial Crew has remained relevant for 30 years because it evolves with the times,” he stated. “We’re not just teaching children how to cross the road – we’re helping them navigate the complex world they’re growing up in.”

Councillor Overton emphasised the program’s focus on contemporary challenges: “From the dangers of exploitation to the effects of alcohol and drugs, these are real issues affecting young people today. This programme gives them the tools to make safe, informed choices.”

The success of Crucial Crew is a testament to the collaborative efforts of various council teams, including road safety, safer and stronger communities, and public protection. Key partners who lend their invaluable support include West Mercia Police, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust, as well as organisations like The Royal Life Saving Society UK and NSPCC. Each year, the program undergoes a thorough review and update to ensure it reflects the most current safety concerns.

Interactive workshops form the core of the Crucial Crew experience. Children participate in engaging activities such as wearing “beer goggles” to simulate the effects of alcohol and learning crucial response techniques for emergencies involving water, electricity, or fire. The event also bravely tackles sensitive but critical topics, including stranger danger, exploitation, and mental wellbeing.

Councillor Paul Davis, Telford & Wrekin Council Cabinet Member for Communities and Civic Pride, reflected on the program’s significant impact. “It’s incredible to think how many lives have been positively impacted by Crucial Crew over the past three decades,” he remarked. “It’s not only informative, it’s fun, engaging and memorable. Children leave with practical knowledge that sticks with them for life and that’s something we’re incredibly proud of.”