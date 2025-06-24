Captain Charlie Home delighted as Shropshire’s cricketers progress to NCCA Trophy final 

Shropshire captain Charlie Home was delighted with his side’s efforts after progressing to next month’s NCCA Trophy final.

Shropshire players celebrate taking a wicket during Sunday’s NCCA Trophy semi-final victory at Shifnal

Shropshire held their nerve to beat Suffolk by four wickets under the DLS method in Sunday’s rain-affected semi-final to book the county’s first appearance in the Trophy final since 2013, when they lost to Berkshire at Wormsley.

Shropshire will now face Dorset – who beat Berkshire in the day’s other last four clash in the 50-over competition – in the final at Chester Boughton Hall on Sunday, July 13.

- Advertisement -

“I’m delighted, very pleased,” said Home. “We always enjoy our cricket regardless and we always have a lot of fun.

“It’s a really good bunch of lads and quite a few of us have been playing cricket together for a while now.

“For many of us, this is our third year together, so it’s great to see the players doing so well and showing just what they can do.”

On what it means to have led Shropshire to the final, Home added: “It’s fantastic for the team and, personally for me, it’s great.

“A lot of my family members have played for Shropshire and there’s a lot of effort that goes in behind the scenes.

“I’m really looking forward to the final. I think we are playing good cricket and will be ready to embrace the challenge.”

Rain delayed the start at Shifnal until 1.25pm, which meant the match was initially reduced to 40 overs per side.

Having elected to bat, Suffolk accumulated 223-9, losing wickets regularly as the Shropshire bowlers contained them well.

Skipper Josh Cantrell (48no) and the former Worcestershire and Leicestershire all-rounder George Rhodes (45) led the way for the visitors, with openers Ollie Burle (38) and Jack Beaumont (30) also contributing.

Off-spinner Home, playing at his home club ground, claimed 3-33 and Worfield seamer Ravan Chahal, making his first Trophy appearance for Shropshire after impressing in the T20 Cup, took 3-43.

Jacques Banton was also among the wickets with 2-27 from eight tight overs, while Andre Bradford caught the eye in the field by holding on to four good catches, including two in the final over.

Shropshire, in reply, were going along well at 130-3 after 24 overs when rain halted proceedings for nearly an hour.

Opener George Hargrave, who hit 42 from 26 balls, with three sixes and five fours, quickly put on 75 in an entertaining second-wicket partnership with Tom Fell.

After losing Hargrave and Banton to successive deliveries from Beaumont (2-39) in the 11th over, it left Shropshire 80-3, before Fell and Bradford batted well together.

After the rain delay, Shropshire’s victory target was adjusted to 160 from 29 overs, which meant they required 30 to win off five overs when play resumed.

They quickly lost Fell, who played well to top score with 57, which came from 72 balls, including a six and five fours, after he had put on 51 for the fourth wicket with Bradford.

Home then joined Bradford in the middle and hit a rapid 18 from 10 balls, with a six and three fours, to put Shropshire on course for the final.

Bradford (32no) eventually hit the winning run off the penultimate ball of the match to take Shropshire to 160-6, despite the best efforts with the ball of Thomas Harper (4-31).

Reflecting on the match, skipper Home said: “We contained Suffolk well. They never really managed to get away from us.

“George Hargrave did what he does so well when we batted by getting us off to a flyer, so we were ahead of the rate.

“Tom Fell and Andre Bradford batted brilliantly. With DLS setting us 30 runs to win off 30 balls after the rain break, we had six wickets in hand, so I think we were favourites. Fortunately, we managed to get a few away early and that put the pressure back on them.”

On his own contribution with the bat in the closing stages, Home added: “It was nice as when you’re captain, you want to do well, so to go out there and help the lads with a few runs off not too many balls, I was pleased to be able to contribute. It was a great team effort once again.

“Thanks to Shifnal for again being excellent hosts. It was another fantastic day and wicket. We’ve really enjoyed it.”