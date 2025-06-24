Arrest made after cannabis farm worth nearly £500,000 discovered in Market Drayton

A large-scale cannabis cultivation operation, with an estimated street value of nearly half a million pounds, was uncovered this morning, Tuesday 24 June, in Market Drayton.

The cannabis grow was discovered in Market Drayton

The discovery followed a warrant executed by the Market Drayton Safer Neighbourhood Team at an address on Salisbury Road.

Officers who entered the property found approximately 492 mature cannabis plants spread across three rooms and the loft. The illicit plants are estimated to be worth around £492,000. Investigations also revealed that the electricity supply to the property had been tampered with.

- Advertisement -

A 51-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of producing cannabis and is currently in police custody.

The warrant was carried out in response to concerns raised by the local community, highlighting the importance of public vigilance in combating criminal activity.

Sergeant Liam Heathcote, from the Safer Neighbourhood Team, emphasised the broader implications of such discoveries. “Cannabis farms such as the one discovered today in Market Drayton are often linked to serious and organised crime gangs,” he stated. “The drugs they sell have a negative impact on our communities and can lead to other criminality, or the harm and exploitation of vulnerable people.”

Sergeant Heathcote added, “Shutting down this grow shows we will not tolerate criminal activity within our communities, and that we will act on information provided to us by the public.”

This operation coincides with Neighbourhood Policing Week, during which West Mercia Police is showcasing the vital work undertaken by its local officers to ensure community safety.