Listen Live
20.7 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, June 24, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

Arrest made after cannabis farm worth nearly £500,000 discovered in Market Drayton

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A large-scale cannabis cultivation operation, with an estimated street value of nearly half a million pounds, was uncovered this morning, Tuesday 24 June, in Market Drayton.

The cannabis grow was discovered in Market Drayton
The cannabis grow was discovered in Market Drayton

The discovery followed a warrant executed by the Market Drayton Safer Neighbourhood Team at an address on Salisbury Road.

Officers who entered the property found approximately 492 mature cannabis plants spread across three rooms and the loft. The illicit plants are estimated to be worth around £492,000. Investigations also revealed that the electricity supply to the property had been tampered with.

- Advertisement -

A 51-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of producing cannabis and is currently in police custody.

The warrant was carried out in response to concerns raised by the local community, highlighting the importance of public vigilance in combating criminal activity.

Sergeant Liam Heathcote, from the Safer Neighbourhood Team, emphasised the broader implications of such discoveries. “Cannabis farms such as the one discovered today in Market Drayton are often linked to serious and organised crime gangs,” he stated. “The drugs they sell have a negative impact on our communities and can lead to other criminality, or the harm and exploitation of vulnerable people.”

Sergeant Heathcote added, “Shutting down this grow shows we will not tolerate criminal activity within our communities, and that we will act on information provided to us by the public.”

This operation coincides with Neighbourhood Policing Week, during which West Mercia Police is showcasing the vital work undertaken by its local officers to ensure community safety.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our [wt_cli_manage_consent].

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP