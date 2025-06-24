Aico has announced the return of Project SOS for its third consecutive year! After the incredible success of previous years, including the recent renovation of Oswestry’s Memorial Hall, this initiative continues to be a huge part of Aico’s commitment to creating safer and stronger communities.

Aico’s Project SOS is Back for 2025!

Project SOS offers Shropshire organisations the chance to bring their community-focused visions to life. Aico is eager to partner with one deserving organisation this year, whether you’re a school, community group, or charity, to help bring your vision to life. If you’re looking to revitalise an outdoor space like a playground or garden, or transform an indoor area such as a community hall or classroom, we’re open to a wide range of initiatives. Aico provides a dedicated team of colleague volunteers for a full week, ready to lend their skills and time to transform your project.

Paul Newman, Oswestry Memorial Hall’s Manager, commented on last year’s project, “I’m grateful to Aico volunteers; the Memorial Hall is more than a building, it is a community. This is the beginning of a new and exciting chapter in the hall’s history, and we are welcoming more people through the doors.”

- Advertisement -

Giving back to the local community is at the heart of Aico’s values. Project SOS directly supports the vital work of organisations across Shropshire, helping them to create safer and more vibrant spaces for everyone.

Community Liaison, Laura Opechowska, is excited to find out which projects will be put forward, adding: “Project SOS presents a wonderful opportunity for our colleagues to make a real difference in the community. We are eager to see what local causes come forward this year and are keen to support projects that will have a lasting impact.” Now in its third year, Project SOS has become a hugely popular community initiative, continuing to inspire meaningful local engagement.

If your organisation has a community project that could benefit from a helping hand, we want to hear from you!

Applications for Project SOS 2025 are now open! Tell us about your project, and how we can help by downloading the form from www.aico.co.uk and returning it to sustainability@aico.co.uk. The deadline for applications is Monday 7th July.