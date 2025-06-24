Listen Live
15.6 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, June 24, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

Aico’s Project SOS is Back for 2025!

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Aico has announced the return of Project SOS for its third consecutive year! After the incredible success of previous years, including the recent renovation of Oswestry’s Memorial Hall, this initiative continues to be a huge part of Aico’s commitment to creating safer and stronger communities.

Aico’s Project SOS is Back for 2025!
Aico’s Project SOS is Back for 2025!

Project SOS offers Shropshire organisations the chance to bring their community-focused visions to life. Aico is eager to partner with one deserving organisation this year, whether you’re a school, community group, or charity, to help bring your vision to life. If you’re looking to revitalise an outdoor space like a playground or garden, or transform an indoor area such as a community hall or classroom, we’re open to a wide range of initiatives. Aico provides a dedicated team of colleague volunteers for a full week, ready to lend their skills and time to transform your project.

Paul Newman, Oswestry Memorial Hall’s Manager, commented on last year’s project, “I’m grateful to Aico volunteers; the Memorial Hall is more than a building, it is a community. This is the beginning of a new and exciting chapter in the hall’s history, and we are welcoming more people through the doors.”

- Advertisement -

Giving back to the local community is at the heart of Aico’s values. Project SOS directly supports the vital work of organisations across Shropshire, helping them to create safer and more vibrant spaces for everyone.

Community Liaison, Laura Opechowska, is excited to find out which projects will be put forward, adding: “Project SOS presents a wonderful opportunity for our colleagues to make a real difference in the community. We are eager to see what local causes come forward this year and are keen to support projects that will have a lasting impact.” Now in its third year, Project SOS has become a hugely popular community initiative, continuing to inspire meaningful local engagement.

If your organisation has a community project that could benefit from a helping hand, we want to hear from you!

Applications for Project SOS 2025 are now open! Tell us about your project, and how we can help by downloading the form from www.aico.co.uk and returning it to sustainability@aico.co.uk. The deadline for applications is Monday 7th July.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our [wt_cli_manage_consent].

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP