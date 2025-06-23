The Peach Tree & Havana Republic to reopen in Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury’s vibrant food and nightlife scene is set for a significant boost this summer as local hospitality entrepreneur Lee Ozturk, owner of the much-loved Peaberry Café, announces he will be taking over two of the town’s most iconic venues: The Peach Tree Restaurant and Havana Republic.

Martin Monahan and Lee Ozturk outside The Peach Tree

The popular Abbey Foregate establishments, located at 18-21 Abbey Foregate, have been closed since September 2024. However, Ozturk is poised to revitalise them, aiming to restore the reputation and lively atmosphere they enjoyed in their pre-COVID heyday.

“These venues hold a special place in Shrewsbury’s heart,” said Lee Ozturk. “I’m honoured to have the opportunity to bring them back, and I’m committed to creating something that feels both familiar and exciting — a return to form with a fresh twist.”

- Advertisement -

Ozturk’s successful track record with Peaberry Café bodes well for the new venture. Peaberry has become a Shrewsbury favourite, celebrated for its modern menu, relaxed ambiance, and strong community spirit – qualities Ozturk intends to infuse into The Peach Tree and Havana Republic.

The acquisition has the full backing of property owner Martin Monahan, who has recently focused his efforts on the success of The Buttermarket, Shrewsbury’s premier live events venue.

“I’m absolutely thrilled that Lee is taking the reins,” commented Martin Monahan. “He’s passionate, proven, and deeply rooted in Shrewsbury’s hospitality scene. After focusing much of my attention on The Buttermarket in recent years, I couldn’t think of a better person to re-energise The Peach Tree and Havana Republic. I know they’re in very good hands.”

Further details regarding opening dates, new team members, updated menus, and exciting launch events are expected to be announced in the coming weeks, building anticipation for what promises to be a vibrant return for these beloved Shrewsbury landmarks.