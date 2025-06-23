Severn Valley Railway shareholders back major restructure

In a landmark decision at their Annual General Meeting on Saturday, shareholders of SVR (Holdings) Plc, the owning and operating company of the Severn Valley Railway, overwhelmingly approved a radical organisational restructuring.

The AGM of Severn Valley Railway (Holdings) Plc. Photo: Lesley Carr

This pivotal vote, held at St George’s Hall in Bewdley, paves the way for the company’s conversion into a Charitable Community Benefit Society (CCBS).

The resolution, which required a significant 75% majority of voting shareholders, received strong support, signaling a clear mandate for the first phase of the railway’s transformation. The company will now proceed with the necessary steps to enact this conversion.

A New Chapter for Funding and Efficiency

Jonathan ‘Gus’ Dunster, managing director of the SVR, expressed his enthusiasm for the outcome. “This historic vote by our shareholders paves the way for changes that will secure a strong and resilient future for the Severn Valley Railway,” he stated.

He highlighted the significant benefits of becoming a CCBS, including eligibility for new streams of grant funding and the ability to apply to HMRC for Gift Aid recovery on donations and potentially on many ticket sales. “This will increase the railway’s income and help us to achieve greater financial resilience,” Dunster added.

The “One Railway” Vision Continues

The restructure is a two-stage process. The next crucial step will occur in August, when members of the separately constituted Severn Valley Railway Company Limited will vote on whether to support the amalgamation of their organization with the newly formed CCBS.

Dunster emphasised the financial and administrative advantages of this proposed merger. “If they vote in favour by at least the same 75% majority, this will mean the railway will be able to achieve substantial cost savings by avoiding duplicate charges for services such as banking, accounting, and auditing,” he explained. “It makes so much sense all round, as well as reducing other financial and administrative burdens which, in the end, use up money that could be better spent on developing the railway and protecting the heritage assets in our care.”

The decision to pursue this restructuring, dubbed the “One Railway project,” followed extensive consultation. “We saw that there was a groundswell of support for what we called the One Railway project,” Dunster confirmed. “Now we know for certain that the majority of our shareholders want us to continue with the conversion to a CCBS, and we thank them for their clear mandate.”

This decisive vote marks a significant moment in the Severn Valley Railway’s history, setting it on a path toward enhanced financial stability and operational efficiency, ultimately aiming to safeguard its rich heritage for generations to come.