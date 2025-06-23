Listen Live
11.5 C
Shropshire
Monday, June 23, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

Severn Valley Railway shareholders back major restructure

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

In a landmark decision at their Annual General Meeting on Saturday, shareholders of SVR (Holdings) Plc, the owning and operating company of the Severn Valley Railway, overwhelmingly approved a radical organisational restructuring.

The AGM of Severn Valley Railway (Holdings) Plc. Photo: Lesley Carr
The AGM of Severn Valley Railway (Holdings) Plc. Photo: Lesley Carr

This pivotal vote, held at St George’s Hall in Bewdley, paves the way for the company’s conversion into a Charitable Community Benefit Society (CCBS).

The resolution, which required a significant 75% majority of voting shareholders, received strong support, signaling a clear mandate for the first phase of the railway’s transformation. The company will now proceed with the necessary steps to enact this conversion.

- Advertisement -

A New Chapter for Funding and Efficiency

Jonathan ‘Gus’ Dunster, managing director of the SVR, expressed his enthusiasm for the outcome. “This historic vote by our shareholders paves the way for changes that will secure a strong and resilient future for the Severn Valley Railway,” he stated.

He highlighted the significant benefits of becoming a CCBS, including eligibility for new streams of grant funding and the ability to apply to HMRC for Gift Aid recovery on donations and potentially on many ticket sales. “This will increase the railway’s income and help us to achieve greater financial resilience,” Dunster added.

The “One Railway” Vision Continues

The restructure is a two-stage process. The next crucial step will occur in August, when members of the separately constituted Severn Valley Railway Company Limited will vote on whether to support the amalgamation of their organization with the newly formed CCBS.

Dunster emphasised the financial and administrative advantages of this proposed merger. “If they vote in favour by at least the same 75% majority, this will mean the railway will be able to achieve substantial cost savings by avoiding duplicate charges for services such as banking, accounting, and auditing,” he explained. “It makes so much sense all round, as well as reducing other financial and administrative burdens which, in the end, use up money that could be better spent on developing the railway and protecting the heritage assets in our care.”

The decision to pursue this restructuring, dubbed the “One Railway project,” followed extensive consultation. “We saw that there was a groundswell of support for what we called the One Railway project,” Dunster confirmed. “Now we know for certain that the majority of our shareholders want us to continue with the conversion to a CCBS, and we thank them for their clear mandate.”

This decisive vote marks a significant moment in the Severn Valley Railway’s history, setting it on a path toward enhanced financial stability and operational efficiency, ultimately aiming to safeguard its rich heritage for generations to come.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our [wt_cli_manage_consent].

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP