Shropshire
Monday, June 23, 2025
Police appeal for information following burglary at HSBC in Newport

Police are appealing for information after a well-orchestrated burglary at the HSBC bank on High Street, Newport, in the early hours of this morning, Monday, June 23, 2025.

HSBC in Newport. Image: Google Street View
The incident was reported to police at approximately 2.45 am.

Investigating officers believe the offenders are a highly organised group from outside the local area, potentially linked to a series of similar national bank burglaries.

“All the indications are that they are a group from out of the area who have been responsible for a series of similar offences which have occurred nationally,” a police spokesperson stated.

Police want to reassure the public that there is currently no increased risk of further offences within Newport, describing this as an “isolated and targeted attack.”

Residents will see an increased police presence in the area today as forensic investigations and crime enquiries are carried out. Furthermore, additional patrols will be conducted overnight for the coming weeks to ensure public safety.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is urged to contact the Newport Safer Neighbourhood Team directly via email at newport.snt@westmercia.police.uk.

