New pioneer scholarships to boost local access to higher education

Telford & Wrekin Council has welcomed the launch of a new scholarship scheme by Harper Adams University, designed to provide vital support for local students from Telford and Market Drayton aspiring to pursue higher education.

Harper Adams University located at The Quad in Telford

The “Vice-Chancellor’s Pioneer Scholarships” are specifically tailored for students applying to digitally focused degree courses at The Quad, Harper Adams University’s Telford campus. These scholarships target applicants residing in postcodes TF1, TF2, TF3, TF4, TF7, and TF9 – areas identified as having historically lower rates of progression to universities.

Each scholarship offers a comprehensive package of financial assistance, including:

– A £500 start-up grant to help with essential course-related costs.

– A £3,000 bursary, which can either be used to reduce the fee in the first year or spread across the entire duration of the degree.

The initiative is jointly funded by Harper Adams University and its Development Trust, underscoring their commitment to breaking down financial barriers to further study.

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, Cabinet Member for Children, Young People, Education, Employment and Skills at Telford & Wrekin Council, lauded the scheme. “This is a fantastic opportunity for local students who might not otherwise consider university,” she said. “By removing some of the financial pressure, these scholarships can help more young people take that next step and realise their potential. We are proud to support Harper Adams University in this initiative.”

The scholarships are now open for applications for students commencing their studies in September 2025. This proactive step by Harper Adams University is expected to foster greater educational attainment within the local community and empower a new generation of digital talent.