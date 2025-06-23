Major funding overhaul promises “huge benefits” for rural Shropshire

A significant announcement from the Ministry of Housing and Local Government on Friday is being hailed as a game-changer for Shropshire, promising a fairer funding deal for its predominantly rural areas. Local leaders are optimistic that this reform will bring “huge benefits” to the county’s residents.

Julia Buckley MP

Shrewsbury MP Julia Buckley warmly welcomed the “Fairer Funding” announcement, stating, “No question about it. This will make a huge difference to Shropshire Council and how it goes about delivering services – and therefore it’ll mean huge benefits for the people of Shropshire.”

Councillor Heather Kidd, the Liberal Democrat Leader of Shropshire Council, echoed this sentiment, describing the news as “very good news” for the county. Councillor Kidd, a long-time advocate for equitable funding for rural areas, said: “We’ve waited so long for the chance to change the way very rural areas like ours are funded. I have been standing on a personal soap box about unfair treatment of rural areas since leading South Shropshire District Council. We must now make sure it delivers for us!”

Redressing the rural imbalance

MP Julia Buckley, who has pledged to collaborate with Councillor Kidd to ensure Shropshire maximises these new opportunities, explained that the newly announced overhaul aims to rectify the “unfair, outdated system left behind by the Conservatives” by allocating money “according to need.”

For many years, rural councils have contended that the measures used to calculate government grants did not adequately account for “rurality.” This new consultation seeks to redress this long-standing grievance.

“This is exactly what Shropshire Council have been asking for over the last decade,” Buckley emphasised. “The previous government abandoned Shropshire. Our Labour Government is listening. At last, central government wants to identify rurality alongside deprivation. What does this mean? It means recognising that delivering services in rural locations costs more money with their vast geographies and older demographics.”

The new consultation is set to include considerations for factors such as population sparsity, distances travelled, recruitment issues, and the cost of supporting day visitors from the tourism economy – all without their direct council tax contributions.

This comprehensive approach to funding reform is expected to provide much-needed financial relief and stability to Shropshire, enabling the council to better serve its communities and invest in vital services tailored to the unique challenges of a large, rural county. Both MP Buckley and Councillor Kidd are committed to working together to ensure Shropshire fully capitalises on this significant opportunity.