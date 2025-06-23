Listen Live
Landmarc raises the flag at Nesscliff to mark the start of Armed Forces Week

To celebrate Armed Forces Week 2025, Landmarc Support Services (Landmarc), together with the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO), is raising the Armed Forces Day flag at Nesscliff Training Camp near Shrewsbury, demonstrating their appreciation and support for service personnel.

The Armed Forces Day flag is raised at Nesscliff Training Camp near Shrewsbury
The Armed Forces Day flag is raised at Nesscliff Training Camp near Shrewsbury

The raising of the flag takes place each year at Defence Training Estate (DTE) sites across the UK and is witnessed by both Armed Forces personnel and civilians. This year, Landmarc and DIO are extending a special thank you to full-time serving and reservist troops, Cadet Force Adult Volunteers, veterans and their families, by proudly flying the official Armed Forces Day flag at military training establishments across the nation.

Working in partnership with DIO, Landmarc provides the support services that enable the Armed Forces to live, work, and train on the UK Defence Training Estate. As part of this ongoing commitment, Landmarc is extending its guaranteed interview scheme to military spouses, civil partners and long-term cohabiting partners who meet the basic role criteria to ensure fair treatment throughout the recruitment process.

The scheme reinforces Landmarc’s pledge to the Armed Forces Covenant, which was re-signed in 2024 following the company’s achievement of the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS) Gold Award.

Mark Neill, Managing Director at Landmarc, said: “Having supported the Armed Forces for more than two decades, we’re proud that over 25 per cent of our team comes from a military background. Expanding our guaranteed interview scheme to military spouses and partners is another important step in recognising the loyalty and service

these individuals contribute to our country, while also reinforcing our ongoing commitment to the Armed Forces Covenant.

“As a veteran myself, I know first-hand how important Armed Forces Week is for improving morale across our military communities, and we are proud to show our support during this special week.”

Brigadier Hatcher, DIO’s Head of Overseas and Training Region added: “Armed Forces Week is an opportunity to show our appreciation for the men and women of the Armed Forces community, providing a welcome morale boost to serving personnel, veterans, and their families.

“It’s fantastic to see the public, businesses, and fellow service members come together in support. Alongside our colleagues at Landmarc, we are proud to raise the flag at sites across the country to honour their contribution.”

