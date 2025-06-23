Jake Price Returns to Telford Tigers for Fifth Season

The Telford Tigers have today announced that seasoned defender Jake Price will be returning to the ice for the 2025/26 season. This marks Price’s fifth season with the club, and his return is set to significantly bolster the Tigers’ defensive lineup.

Jake Price is returning for a fifth season. Photo: Telford Tigers

Price’s last season was unfortunately cut short due to injury, but he’s ready to make a strong comeback. “I’m very excited to be back in Telford for my 5th season,” Price commented. “It feels like yesterday I put on the black and orange for the first time. Time flies by when you’re enjoying playing the game you love. I’m looking forward to getting back on the ice after a shortened season last year through injury. I’m definitely looking to try and bring some silverware back to Telford.” His determination to bring a trophy to Telford will undoubtedly be a driving force for the team.

Head Coach and General Manager Tom Watkins expressed his satisfaction with Price’s return. “We missed Jake after we lost him with a serious knee injury, he was having a steady season,” Watkins said. “I’m pleased to say he is progressing well with his recovery.”

Watkins highlighted Price’s unique attributes, emphasising his physicality and strength on the ice. “He is a guy that adds a good level of physicality to his play and can play heavy with the ability to make contact along the walls and open ice,” Watkins explained. “He is physically one of the strongest players on the team, which he utilises in his one-on-one battles. I want him to be a player that the opposition hate playing against with his grit and physical play.”

At 25 years old and entering his fifth season as a Tiger, Price is poised to become a cornerstone of the team. “He has all the abilities to be a key player for us, a player we can lean on every night,” Watkins concluded, signaling high expectations for the returning defender. Price’s blend of experience, physical presence, and renewed determination will be a vital asset for the Telford Tigers as they chase success in the upcoming season.