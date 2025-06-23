Listen Live
Former Market Drayton Police Officer barred from policing

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A former police officer, Christopher Sargeant, 55, would have been dismissed without notice had he not already resigned, following a misconduct hearing on Friday which found he had falsified a victim’s statement and forged their signature. The ruling ensures Sargeant will never again be able to serve as a police officer in the UK.

The hearing, chaired by Assistant Chief Constable Grant Wills, concluded that former PC Sargeant’s conduct amounted to gross misconduct, having breached multiple standards of professional behaviour, including honesty and integrity, discreditable conduct, and duties and responsibilities.

The panel heard that on or around November 10, 2022, Sargeant entered a false record into his police pocket notebook. The fabricated entry claimed that a crime victim had declined to pursue further police action, and Sargeant then forged the victim’s signature to support this false record.

- Advertisement -

Deputy Chief Constable Rachel Jones strongly condemned Sargeant’s actions, calling them a serious betrayal of public trust. “The dishonesty and total lack of integrity shown by Christopher Sargeant is inexcusable. He abused his power and totally undermined the trust that communities rightly place in their police officers. His actions were completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” she stated.

Despite Sargeant’s resignation prior to the hearing, the outcome dictates that his name will be placed on the College of Policing’s Barred List, effectively preventing him from future employment in policing anywhere in the UK. The decision remains subject to any potential appeal.

Another former Market Drayton officer is scheduled to stand trial later this year at Birmingham Crown Court, facing charges of corrupt or improper exercise of police powers and privileges in relation to alleged conduct in Market Drayton in 2024.

