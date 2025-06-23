Listen Live
Family hubs drop-in sessions across Telford and Wrekin

Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Families across Telford and Wrekin can now access friendly, face-to-face support more easily with drop-in sessions running weekly in local venues.

Councillor Shirley Reynolds and Glynn Thomas. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council
Councillor Shirley Reynolds and Glynn Thomas. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Each session is delivered by the Telford & Wrekin Council’s family hubs team and offers advice and signposting on parenting, behaviour support, domestic abuse, infant feeding, community & online safety, mental health and other support services.

Alongside support from staff, sessions may include themed discussions, guest speakers and peer-led support through groups such as the Dandelion Peer Parent Support Group.

This is part of the Council’s wider commitment to provide early help and local support, helping families find the right guidance, in the right place, at the right time.

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, Cabinet Member for Children, Young People, Education, Employment, and Skills said:

“Our family hubs play a vital role in reaching communities with timely, practical support. These sessions help build a stronger, connected community by meeting families where they are.”

Drop-in Locations (term time only) includes:

Monday: Dawley Town Hall, 10am-midday

Tuesday: Silver Birch Hub, Sutton Hill, 10am-midday

Wednesday: Southwater Library (Children’s section) ,9:30am-12:30pm (This session continues throughout the year when the library is open)

Thursday: Arleston Community Centre, Wellington, 10am-midday and The Hub, Newport, 10am-midday

Friday: Donnington Community Hub, 10am-midday

To find out more about the support and information available, contact the team on 0195385465 or visit the Council’s website at www.telford.gov.uk/familyhubs

