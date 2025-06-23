A488 in Hope Valley to close for critical landslip repair works

The A488 in Hope Valley is set to undergo its second crucial phase of work to address persistent landslip issues, with a full 24-hour road closure scheduled from June 30 to August 22, 2025. This vital project aims to ensure the long-term safety and stability of this key route.

Councillor Heather Kidd, Leader of Shropshire Council

During this intensive phase, comprehensive slope stabilisation work will be completed on slips 1, 2, 3, and 4. Additionally, recently identified kerbing and drainage improvements will be carried out to effectively redirect surface water, mitigating future landslip risks.

Due to the narrow nature of the road, the continuous 24-hour, seven-days-a-week closure is essential to ensure the safety of workers and the public, as well as to facilitate the timely completion of the project.

Through traffic will be diverted via a clearly signed alternative route. While some road users may be able to choose other options depending on their vehicle type, large vehicles, particularly HGVs, are strongly urged to adhere to the official diversion to prevent disruption on unsuitable minor roads.

Gatemen stationed at the closure points will manage access for residents whose homes are within the closed section, allowing passage when it is safe to do so.

Shuttle bus service and community impact

Recognising the impact on local public transport, Minsterley Motors will be operating a shuttle bus service to alleviate disruptions to the usual 553 route. The shuttle will run between Bishop’s Castle and Plox Green according to a dedicated timetable. However, stops between Plox Green and Hemford Junction will not be served during the closure period.

Tom Dainty, Shropshire Council’s deputy Cabinet member for highways and environment, acknowledged the inconvenience but emphasised the necessity of the works. “This is an important and much-needed scheme, and I want to thank people in advance for their patience and understanding while this work is carried out and the road is closed. We will make sure that the road is reopened as soon as possible upon completion of the work.”

Councillor Heather Kidd, Leader of Shropshire Council and councillor for Chirbury and Worthen, expressed her relief at the swift organization of the project. “I’m delighted that this work has been organised relatively quickly. This is a vital route from the south of the County to Shrewsbury for hospital visits, college, shopping, and more. It is essential that HGVs use the diversion routes and not attempt the single track unsuitable roads around this closure, as that will cause chaos.”

Addressing persistent stability issues

The A488 at Hope Valley has historically faced slope stabilization challenges, with sections of the road experiencing slips towards the river. Currently, three sets of temporary traffic lights are in place to manage traffic safely and maintain passability.

Phase 1 of the work, conducted in March/April 2025, involved crucial preparatory steps, including vegetation and tree clearance, detailed assessments of the highway drainage system, work on local ditches and culverts, and a comprehensive evaluation of the slopes to determine the full scope of work required for this second phase.

The project is a collaborative effort between Shropshire Council and its partners, Kier and WSP. All planned roadworks are subject to change, with any alterations displayed on yellow advanced warning signs and updated on the One Network website. Residents and commuters are advised to check these resources for the latest information.