Shropshire Council launches £10,000 grant scheme to revitalise high streets

Shropshire Council has announced a significant new grant scheme designed to breathe new life into the county’s market town high streets. Landlords of properties that have been vacant for over 12 months within designated market town conservation areas are now eligible to apply for grants of up to £10,000.

Green End in Whitchurch. Photo: Shropshire Council

The initiative, funded through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF), aims to bring these underused spaces back into productive use, fostering local economic growth and preserving the unique character of Shropshire’s historic towns.

The grants are specifically targeted at supporting improvement works that will enhance a property’s rental potential, making it more attractive to prospective businesses. In exceptional circumstances, higher grant amounts may be considered.

To qualify for the funding, applicants must clearly demonstrate how their proposed works will improve the property’s rentability. A crucial requirement is also the ability to provide 50% match funding for the project.

Rob Wilson, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for transport and economic growth, expressed his enthusiasm for the scheme: “This is a fantastic opportunity to bring long-vacant properties back into use. By supporting landlords to invest in their buildings, we’re helping to revitalise our High Streets, encourage new businesses, and strengthen the economic resilience of our market towns. If you are a landlord with a vacant property in one of Shropshire’s market town conservation areas, we encourage you to apply.”

All applications for funding will undergo a rigorous assessment process, evaluated against clear criteria including the potential for economic impact, project deliverability, and alignment with the specific priorities of the conservation area.

Landlords interested in this opportunity can find more information and submit an expression of interest by visiting the Shropshire Council website. Further guidance is also available by contacting the economic growth team directly at ukspfgrants@shropshire.gov.uk.