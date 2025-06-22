Council supports first bike bus at Lawley Primary School

Telford & Wrekin Council has delivered the borough’s first bike bus at Lawley Primary School.

Councillor Ollie Vickers, Cabinet Member for the Economy & Transport at Lawley bike bus. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

More than 50 children took part in the initiative on Friday, 13 June, designed to increase cycling confidence, reduce traffic congestion, improve air quality, promote healthier routines and is part of a project called the ‘new school journey’.

Children of all ages and families cycled and scooted to school, led and supported by trained instructors alongside the active travel and road safety education team at the Council.

Councillor Ollie Vickers, Cabinet Member for the Economy & Transport, said: “The bike bus approach provides a practical way to increase travel confidence while encouraging active journeys to school. It is a safe and structured solution that helps address concerns around road safety and supports cleaner, greener communities.

“It was fantastic to see so many happy smiley faces arrive at school in active way feeling energised ready to start their day of learning. I encourage more schools to get in touch with the team to take part and try this with their pupils.

“All schools across Telford and Wrekin are offered Bikeability training alongside many other road safety activities which teach children essential life skills and help encourage healthier lifestyles.”

The bike bus comes after the school provided Bikeability training which teaching pupils safe cycling and riding confidence.

Lawley Primary has been involved in the project since September 2024, working closely with the Council to encourage safer, more active school journeys.

Activities have included the bike bus, walks to school, Bikeability training, Learn 2 Ride sessions, junior road safety officers, pedestrian training, and numerous other road safety workshops.

The Council encourages residents that road safety measures – such as helmet checks, equipment maintenance, and high-visibility clothing, remain essential for all riders with encouraged to undertake cycle skills training where needed.