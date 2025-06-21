Village halls across South Shropshire urged to apply for funding

Stuart Anderson MP is urging village halls across South Shropshire to apply for funding that supports upgrades to their buildings.

The Platinum Jubilee Village Hall Fund re-opened on 3rd June 2025, after Stuart successfully campaigned for an extension.

The extension means that village halls are now able to apply for grants to improve or extend their facilities. Projects are designed to improve health and wellbeing, address loneliness and isolation, benefit the environment, support the rural economy, and contribute to community life.

Before the General Election was called last July, the previous government had planned to re-open the Fund for a new round of applications. Since no announcements were made by the new government, Stuart called for the funding to be unlocked in August 2024.

Stuart renewed his call in March 2025 as part of Village Halls Week, which celebrates the vital contributions that the 10,000 venues make to rural communities like South Shropshire. Later that month, Stuart endorsed the decision to unlock the funding for more village halls.

The grants scheme is designed to help volunteers running village halls to make capital improvements. According to the English Village and Community Survey of 2020, more than 80,000 people regularly volunteer their time to run village halls.

The Fund was first announced to celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022. It recognises the vital role that village halls play in bringing rural communities together. Under the last government, £3 million in grant funding was awarded village halls in rural England.

Recent upgrades have included projects at Willey Village Hall and Cardington Village Hall, which Stuart visited on 12th April and 17th April 2025 respectively. The latest round of funding aims to support larger improvement projects – including full refits and extensions.

The scheme is run by ACRE (Action with Communities in Rural England) and aims to support the “modernisation and improvement of village halls so that they are fit for purpose.” It hopes to support village halls in areas with less than 10,000 residents.

Grants of between £7,500 and £75,000 are available to cover up to 20% of costs for projects to the value of £37,000 or more, including VAT. This can include extensions, internal reconfigurations, new roof or roof refurbishment, energy efficiency projects, upgrades to toilets and kitchens, damp proofing, and new installation of communication systems.

Applications which pass Stage 1 will be supported by their local ACRE member. Grants for smaller projects may be made available later in the year. They may also be able to receive support via the Rural Community Buildings Loan Fund.

ACRE also retains a network of skilled advisers, which coordinate a nationwide information and advice service for village halls. Further details can be found at https://acre.org.uk/main-grants-scheme-for-village-halls/. Any enquiries can be emailed to villagehallsfund@acre.org.uk.

Launching the Scheme on 9th June 2025, ACRE stated:

“ACRE has been pleased to see the transformation of village halls and to have been able to contribute. From new roofs with solar panels, internal reconfigurations with additional storage and much improved kitchens and toilet facilities to church spaces being utilised for community use; the improvements have been inspiring.”

Stuart Anderson MP said:

“Village halls play an integral role in rural communities like South Shropshire. Last August, I called on Ministers to unlock funding that the last government had committed to upgrading these venues, many of which were built after the First World War. This year, I have been delighted to cut the ribbon on a new kitchen at Willey Village Hall on 12th April and visit new facilities at Cardington Village Hall just days later on 17th April.

“Both projects were sponsored by Action with Communities in Rural England (ACRE), with funding from the last government. I am glad that the new government has accepted my request to provide further funding for upgrades at more venues.”