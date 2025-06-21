Listen Live
Tom Byrne returns to Telford Tigers for the 2025/26 season

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

The Telford Tigers have welcomed the re-signing of promising forward Tom Byrne for the upcoming 2025/26 season.

The 21-year-old is set to continue his development with the club after a solid performance last season, where he notched 15 points, including 6 goals.

Byrne expressed his enthusiasm about returning, stating, “I’m really pleased to be re-signing for what’s set to be a historic year for the supporters and everyone at the club. Last season I felt I took the next step in my game, and I’m excited to keep pushing forward and contributing even more this time around. I can’t wait to get stuck in and trying to make it a big season.”

Head Coach and General Manager Tom Watkins lauded Byrne’s growth and potential.

“Tom took big strides this last season and really started to show his ability with added ice time and responsibility,” Watkins commented. “He has been patient, taken the time to learn and understand what is expected, adding more grit, battling harder, getting stronger and understands his responsibilities away from the puck and takes pride in those areas. He is a talent, he has a tremendous set of hands and I believe he can be a player that scores 10 plus goals next season. He had a strong finish to the season during the playoffs, scoring nearly a point a game.”

Byrne’s return is expected to bolster the Tigers’ offensive lineup as they look ahead to what promises to be an exciting and significant season for the club and its dedicated fanbase.

