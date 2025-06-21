Direct rail link to London campaign hits crucial stage after ministerial meeting

Momentum for a direct rail service between Shrewsbury and London has reached a fever pitch, with a decision on the hotly anticipated route expected imminently.

Local MP’s Julia Buckley and Helen Morgan meeting with the Rail Minister

The campaign, which seeks to reconnect key towns across Shropshire with the capital, saw a significant development recently as Shrewsbury MP Julia Buckley met directly with the Rail Minister, Lord Hendy.

The meeting with Lord Hendy, described by attendees as “positive and productive,” follows a direct appeal by Julia Buckley to the Prime Minister during last month’s Prime Minister’s Questions. The Prime Minister responded positively, promising to facilitate the discussion, a pledge that has now been fulfilled.

Julia Buckley, who orchestrated a cross-party group of neighbouring MPs to join her at the meeting – including North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan – underscored the widespread support for the application. She emphasised that the campaign had transcended party politics, stating, “I felt it was important to make sure a wide range of voices were heard. This line will benefit all constituencies along the proposed route and I believe a non-party political coalition of support will help make that happen.”

Buckley has been a driving force behind the initiative, coordinating backing from over 15 MPs along the proposed route. Notable supporters now include Wrekin MP Mark Pritchard, North Shropshire’s Helen Morgan, and most recently, Telford’s Labour MP Shaun Davies. Her efforts have also secured the support of Shrewsbury Town Council, Shropshire Council, the Shrewsbury Business Improvement District, the Chamber of Commerce, and the Minister for Transport. Furthermore, hundreds of residents have engaged directly by submitting representations to the Office of Rail and Road (ORR), the independent regulator responsible for the final decision.

“This is not about politics for me, it is about delivering for the residents of Shrewsbury,” Buckley asserted.

While Network Rail remains the chief objector, citing concerns about timetabling and traffic pressures on the West Coast Mainline, scrutiny is growing over some of its other objections. One such concern involved safety at the Chirk level crossing. However, following a letter organised by Buckley and co-signed by several other MPs, Network Rail has since committed to delivering the necessary improvements by December of this year.

Ministers at the meeting reportedly showed a clear interest in the case put forward by the MPs, who argue that the implementation of the direct rail link is essential for unlocking economic growth across the region.