Youth charity closing in on fundraising target for seaside trip

More than 50 young people will be going on a special trip to the seaside thanks to the generosity of people and businesses who have supported a youth charity’s fundraising campaign.

A generic photo of a bucket and spade on a beach

SYA – All About Youth is running the trip to give young people an opportunity to visit the beach – an experience taken for granted by many, but can be life-changing for those who don’t often get the chance.

Donations from businesses and individuals have pushed the charity very close to the £1,210 target, with just over £200 now needed to hit the overall goal.

David Bishop, a trustee of SYA, said he wanted to thank everyone who had donated so far.

He said: “We are very grateful for everyone’s support, and would like to say a special thank you to Aico and Morris & Co who have provided very generous donations towards the project.

“The seaside holds a special fascination, particularly for children, so we are looking forward to organising a memorable day out for 52 young people.

“Most of us are lucky enough to go on holiday during the summer, or at least have the chance to get away on days out, but there are those in our communities that just won’t be able to afford that experience this year.

“A donation of £25 will pay for one place on the trip. It’s a wonderful cause, and would really make a difference to these young people during the upcoming summer holiday – something for them to look forward to, enjoy on the day and remember fondly.”

Young people at SYA’s youth clubs are excited about the potential trip, with Amy, who attends the Monday Meet-up at The Lodge in Shrewsbury, saying: “I would genuinely be grateful to go to the beach because my mom can’t afford to do stuff like this, and because we are not so close to the beach, we don’t get to experience things like this very often.”

Another member of the Monday Meet-up sessions, Scott, added: “It would be fun and it would be an adventure.”

The trip will take place under the supervision of SYA’s qualified youth workers, with each donation going towards the hire of a coach and the cost of ice cream and fish and chips for each young person.

SYA seeks to ensure that young people in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin have access to quality, affordable and appropriate youth provision to improve their lives.

The charity achieves this through its own delivery of youth work and by supporting more than 120 voluntary youth clubs, with 500-plus volunteers.

Further information can be obtained by emailing info@sya.org.uk or calling 01743 730005, and donations can be made by visiting the JustGiving page.