Listen Live
26 C
Shropshire
Friday, June 20, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

Tickets for ‘Flying Scotsman’ at the Severn Valley Railway sell out in three minutes

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

The Severn Valley Railway was expecting demand to be high for tickets to travel behind ‘Flying Scotsman’ when it visits the line next month, but so strong was the demand to travel behind the iconic locomotive that all the seats were snapped up within three minutes of going on sale.

60103 'Flying Scotsman' will reopen the SVR's full line to Bridgnorth on 25 July. Pictured here on Bridgnorth MPD on 23 September 2016. Photo: Julian Walker
60103 ‘Flying Scotsman’ will reopen the SVR’s full line to Bridgnorth on 25 July. Pictured here on Bridgnorth MPD on 23 September 2016. Photo: Julian Walker

60103 ‘Flying Scotsman’ will haul the first service on Friday 25 July, when the SVR reopens its full line following repairs to the landslip it suffered at Mor Brook bridge, between Hampton Loade and Bridgnorth stations in Shropshire. So far this year, the railway has been able to operate only between Kidderminster and Hampton Loade, with its northernmost section cut off.

Jonathan ‘Gus’ Dunster, the SVR’s managing director, said:

- Advertisement -

“We simply couldn’t have wished for a better result than this! It’s amazing, and a real vote of confidence in the Severn Valley Railway and the fact that we’ve been able to secure ‘Flying Scotsman’ for this very significant milestone in our history.

“As well as hauling our reopening service, 60103 will run two more return trips on 25 July, and then take part in our Swinging Sixties weekend on 26 and 27 July, hauling three return services each day.

“We are looking to see if we can add on any extra tickets for ‘Flying Scotsman’, including options for on-train dining, so look out for a further announcement, all being well.

“Even if you missed out on getting tickets to travel behind it, you’ll still be able to see ‘Flying Scotsman’ in action by buying an event ticket to the Swinging Sixties weekend when we celebrate 60 years of the SVR in preservation. There’s so much going on during the event, with plenty of other steam and heritage locomotives in service, plus live music, a Ferris wheel, vintage cars and a real ale festival. We are going to celebrate in true SVR style!”

Meanwhile, progress on repairs to the landslip continues to go well. Once the SVR’s specialist contractors CML are finished on site, the railway will re-lay track above the repaired bridge and embankment, and carry out load testing in preparation for the full-line reopening on 25 July.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our [wt_cli_manage_consent].

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP