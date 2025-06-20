Listen Live
Three arrested in Oswestry following series of thefts

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Three people were arrested yesterday morning in Oswestry following a coordinated police operation targeting a series of thefts in the town.

Police had been monitoring the suspects and their vehicle, waiting for the opportune moment to strike.

Officers had linked the individuals and their vehicle to multiple recent theft incidents across the town.

Police confirmed they had been meticulously observing the suspects, preparing for a “prepared strike.” This patience paid off when officers spotted the target vehicle just before 12 pm.

Upon sighting the police, the vehicle attempted to evade capture, while two of its occupants tried to flee on foot down Ferrers Road. However, all three were apprehended by officers shortly thereafter.

The identities of those arrested have not yet been released. Investigations into the thefts are ongoing.

The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

