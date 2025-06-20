Shropshire’s cricketers all set for Sunday’s NCCA Trophy semi-final against Suffolk at Shifnal

Shropshire welcome a number of regulars back into the team for Sunday’s NCCA Trophy semi-final against Suffolk at Shifnal Cricket Club at 11am.

Shropshire will face Suffolk at Shifnal Cricket Club this Sunday

George Hargrave, Jacques Banton, Andre Bradford and Ben Roberts have not been involved in much-changed Shropshire sides selected for Twenty20 Cup group matches in the last two weeks.

But, having played their part in Shropshire’s fine run to the last four of the 50-over competition, they all return to the XI this weekend.

There will be a Trophy debut for Ravan Chahal against Suffolk after the Worfield seamer made the most of his chance to impress for Shropshire in the T20 Cup.

“He’s been very impressive in the games he’s played for us so far,” said Ed Home, Shropshire’s head of cricket. “He richly deserves his opportunity.”

Shropshire followed up winning all four of their group games in the NCCA Trophy – which included victory by 36 runs over Suffolk at Mildenhall on May 18 – by beating Northumberland by 23 runs in the quarter-finals earlier this month.

The excellent run of results has secured a first semi-final appearance for the county in this competition since 2018.

“As a player these are the games you want to be involved in,” added Home. “From my experience, the side that adapts to the day and deals with the occasion the best tends to come out on top.

“Despite the occasion you have to carry on doing what you have done in all the other games in this competition, and take it for exactly what it is, another game of cricket.”

On the challenge awaiting Shropshire against Suffolk, Home said: “Both teams know each other pretty well and we are two well matched sides. There is a lot of mutual respect between us.

“Although we managed to get the better of them earlier this season, Suffolk are still ahead in their number of victories since I’ve been involved.

“We are under no illusions that if we are to triumph on Sunday that we are going to have to play very well and have a good day.”

Shropshire have enjoyed playing at Shifnal this season, beating Staffordshire in the group stages of the NCCA Trophy, before returning to the Priorslee Road ground to get the better of Northumberland in the last eight.

“It’s nice to be at Shifnal again and the team are familiar with the surroundings,” added Home, who hopes there will again be plenty of support for Shropshire this weekend, with free admission for spectators.

“It made sense to try and play this game at Shifnal and thankfully they are able to accommodate us.”

Sunday’s other NCCA Trophy semi-final sees Berkshire face Dorset at Finchampstead, with the winners of the two last four contests progressing to next month’s final at Chester Boughton Hall Cricket Club.

Shropshire

George Hargrave (Shrewsbury), Rahul Kaushal (Shifnal), Tom Fell (Wolverhampton), Jacques Banton (Barnt Green), Andre Bradford (Hallam), Charlie Home (Shifnal, captain), Joe Stanley (Wolverhampton), Ben Lees (Shifnal), Lewis Evans (Shrewsbury), Ben Roberts (Shifnal), Ravan Chahal (Worfield). 12th man: Will Jenkins (Shrewsbury).