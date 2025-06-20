Shrewsbury’s Greenfields Primary delighted with “Good” Ofsted inspection

A Shrewsbury primary school is celebrating praise from Ofsted inspectors for providing “happy” pupils with a “nurturing and welcoming” environment.

Mrs L Prior, Head Teacher at Greenfields Primary School

Greenfields Primary School was rated ‘good’ in all five inspection areas, with inspectors highlighting pupils’ behaviour and safety and the “ever-increasing” range of opportunities to enrich their wider development. They also noted the school ensured that reading, writing and mathematics were a priority.

They noted that older pupils were keen to take on leadership roles, and enjoyed acting as role models for younger children in roles such as peer mentors or reading buddies.

Headteacher Mrs Lisa Prior said: “We are delighted by the report. These judgements are a testament to the hard work, dedication, and commitment of our entire school community, including our staff, pupils, parents and governors.

“I would particularly like to thank our staff, who go to great lengths to ensure that pupils are happy. I am incredibly proud of our children, who represented us with enthusiasm, showcasing their knowledge and learning to the inspectors and embodied our school values both in the classroom and around the school.

“As a school, we always work tirelessly to improve, and it was recognised that pupils are making strong progress through the curriculum. There were many areas Ofsted commented on positively during the inspection itself, including provision for pupils with SEND, inclusion, reading, personal development, and wellbeing of staff.”

Inspectors highlighted some areas for improvement, which Mrs Prior said the school had already started work on before the inspection.

“We recognise we have more to do to fully embed some of the foundation subjects in our new curriculum and to develop our children’s understanding of different faiths and beliefs. We are busy working on these areas already.

“While we are pleased with the results of this inspection, we will not rest on our laurels. I am now looking forward to building on our successes and I am confident our school will continue to grow and thrive in the future.”

The full Ofsted report can be found at www.greenfields.shropshire.sch.uk/Our-School/Ofsted.