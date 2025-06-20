Listen Live
Police issue warnings over illegal cut-throughs on Corve Street, Ludlow

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Police in Ludlow are stepping up efforts to tackle the persistent issue of drivers illegally using the lower end of Corve Street and St Mary’s Lane as a cut-through.

Police speak to a motorist on Corve Street in Ludlow. Photo: West Mercia Police
Since 1989, a Traffic Regulation Order (TRO) has been in place for the area, restricting motor vehicles from entering unless for access purposes. This means that only vehicles providing essential services (like postal, utility maintenance, emergency services) or those belonging to, or visiting, residents are permitted. Clear signage is displayed at both ends of the restricted zone to inform road users.

Local police have received numerous complaints from residents about drivers flouting the TRO, leading to significant risks for pedestrians and a number of documented instances of vehicle damage. These incidents, police say, would not occur if drivers adhered to the regulations.

Today, Inspector Damien Kelly and PCSO Sue Cooke from the Ludlow Safer Neighbourhood Team dedicated time to address the problem. In a spirit of “offence prevention,” officers opted to issue warnings rather than immediate prosecutions. Drivers found contravening the TRO were handed letters fully explaining the regulations and given a formal caution. Vehicle details of those warned will be recorded to prevent repeat warnings.

“While this matter may seem trivial to some non-residents, the impact of noise, damage, and risk for the sake of saving a few seconds significantly reduces the quality of life for those living on this part of Corve Street,” said Inspector Kelly. “We ask drivers to be understanding and respectful by adhering to the TRO.”

Police emphasise that while prosecution alone won’t solve the problem, continued disregard for the TRO may lead to further police intervention and potential prosecutions.

This, they note, would divert officers from other important duties in Ludlow and the surrounding parishes. Residents and the Ludlow SNT hope that this renewed focus on enforcement, combined with community understanding, will encourage drivers to respect the long-standing traffic regulations.

