New Green Pledge scheme will protect more of Telford and Wrekin’s natural environment

A new Green Pledge scheme, being launched by Telford & Wrekin Council, will encourage landowners, businesses and community groups to work in partnership to protect and improve even more of the Borough’s green spaces.

One of Telford’s many green spaces, Priorslee Flash. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Building on the success of the Council’s Green Guarantee programme — which protects over 300 council-owned green spaces — the Green Pledge will extend this commitment to privately owned land, helping to safeguard even more of the Borough’s natural environment.

From business parks and school grounds to community orchards and nature-rich corners of industrial estates, the Green Pledge celebrates open spaces that are well cared for, valued by residents and rich in biodiversity.

The voluntary scheme has today (Thursday 19 June) received approval from Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet.

Councillor Carolyn Healy, Telford & Wrekin Council Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods, Planning and Sustainability said:

“The Green Pledge is a fantastic opportunity for landowners and businesses to join us in protecting and enhancing our green spaces. With around 90% of Telford and Wrekin made up of green space, the Pledge adds to our Green Guarantee scheme which protects 305 sites, covering around 624 hectares across our Borough.

“It reflects our council priorities of tackling climate change, enhancing biodiversity and creating a more sustainable future for everyone.

“Whether it’s a business park, a school field, or a quiet corner of land, every site that’s managed with nature in mind makes a difference. By working in partnership, we can create a stronger, more resilient green network across Telford and Wrekin.”

Green Pledge sites will be chosen based on factors such as their wildlife value, community use and links to the green network. The Council will map and share information about each site, including whether it’s publicly accessible.

At the Cabinet meeting, councillors also approved the Council’s plan to continue to safeguard, enhance and improve biodiversity across the Borough. It was noted that it has already taken a lead role by declaring a climate emergency in 2019, designating Green Guarantee sites, declaring 20 Local Nature Reserves with more in the pipeline and achieving Tree City of the World status for a third year.