Man sentenced for killing girlfriend in Shawbury collision

A 20-year-old man has today (Friday 20 June) been sentenced to five years and six months in prison after he was found guilty of killing his girlfriend in a collision in Shawbury.

Logan Addison was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court

Logan Addison, of Hatton Road, in Hinstock, Market Drayton, was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court after he was found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving. He was also banned from driving for eight years commencing on his release from prison.

The 20-year-old denied driving dangerously on 4 February 2023 before he lost control of the car he was driving, which collided with a telegraph pole on an unnamed road in Shawbury Heath.

Sadly, 17-year-old Lily-May Vaughan, who was a passenger, died at the scene. Addison suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital where he underwent emergency surgery.

Week-long trial, held in April

During the week-long trial, which was held in April, Addison maintained a story that he lost control of his vehicle when he swerved to avoid another car.

However, witnesses said they saw Addison, who was 17 at the time of the incident, driving at speed and dangerously before the collision happened.

Lily-May’s mother, Leanne Vaughan, has spoken about the day she found out her daughter had died, saying her world shattered.

“Today’s sentence sends a simple message, which is if you cause someone’s death by driving dangerously, and show no remorse for your actions, you will be put before the courts and you will be punished,” she said.

“On February 4, 2023, my world shattered when I lost Lily-May in the most horrendous circumstances, and today we finally got justice for my beautiful daughter.

“The sentence will never bring Lily-May back, but it means we can now close this chapter and start to move forward by remembering Lily-May for the wonderfully kind, amazing and beautiful young woman she was.

“I hope the time Addison will now serve in prison will give him time to reflect on his actions, and the lives he destroyed that day because of his sheer carelessness.

“I would like to thank West Mercia Police for their thorough investigation and getting justice for Lily-May, as well as RoadPeace for all the support they have given myself and our loved ones.”

Following an investigation into the collision by West Mercia Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, officers charged Addison in March 2022 with causing death by dangerous driving.

Strong message

Chief Inspector Julian Smith said: “We are pleased with the sentence handed to Addison today, and hope it sends a strong message to anyone who thinks driving dangerously is acceptable.

“Throughout the investigation and trial Addison has shown no remorse for what he has done, and I hope this sentence will give him the time he needs to reflect on how his actions that day have turned people’s lives upside down.

“We know today will not bring Lily-May back but hope it can offer her family and friends some closure for what a truly horrific time it has been for them.”

Chief Insp Smith added: “As the trial has now concluded, we are able to reveal that Addison continued to put other road users at risk by driving dangerously.

“Following the collision in February 2023, Addison was charged with driving offences committed on three separate occasions, all while my officers were investigating the collision that sadly caused Lily-May’s death.”

Further driving incidents

On 26 March 2023 just seven weeks after the fatal collision, Addison was caught driving dangerously on Tesco’s car park in Shrewsbury. He was charged with driving without due care and attention and driving without insurance.

Then on 1 April 2023, Addison was again caught by officers near Newport driving dangerously and was also found in possession of a knife. For this he was charged with using a motor vehicle in a dangerous condition, driving without insurance and possession of an offensive weapon.

On 26 July 2023 Addison was disqualified from driving and given six points on his licence.

Less than a month after he was sentenced, he was caught driving whilst disqualified on 1 August 2023. For this he was charged with driving while disqualified and having no insurance.

He was given an eight-week sentence suspended for 12 months on 22 August 2023 at Telford Magistares Court.