Albrighton Summer Fayre aims to give St Mary’s CE Primary School a tech reboot

One of Albrighton’s biggest community fun days is returning this weekend with the aim of giving a local school a major ‘tech’ boost.

The Teddy Tombola proved popular at a previous Albrighton Summer Fayre

St Mary’s CE Primary School is throwing open its gates to host its ‘Summer Fayre’ this Saturday, June 21st, with hundreds of local people set to take part in more than 20 different fun-filled activities.

Starting at 11.30am, the event will feature a Wolves Foundation penalty shoot-out, game stalls, bouncy castles and face painting, with lots of different food options and an ice cream van to cool everyone down during the expected sunny weather.

The school’s Parent Teacher Association (PTA) is hoping to raise hundreds of pounds to update vital tech equipment to support the teaching of the computing curriculum, including the purchase of up to 15 iPads.

“Everything is pointing to our biggest Summer Fayre yet and it looks like a great weekend of weather for it,” explained PTA Champion Louise Evans.

“It is always a fantastic opportunity to bring the community together to relax, play games, have a bite to eat and for us to have fun – all whilst raising lots of money to help our children with their learning.”

She went on to add: “Technology can help pupils overcome challenges and widen access to what they can learn. We need to update some of our tech, so thought this was the perfect opportunity to throw our weight behind what our excellent teachers and board of governors are already doing.”

Like last year, the St Mary’s CE Primary School Summer Fayre has received fantastic backing from local businesses, with 33 companies pledging raffle prizes.

These include a £40 voucher from Italian restaurant Rosello, a free coaching session courtesy of Albrighton Tennis Club, a family pass from the Kingswood Trust and free underlay and carpet (worth £500) from John Poole.

For the more active-minded there is also a free month’s gym membership available at David Corfield.

Louise concluded: “It’s just £2.50 per ticket (or £10 for a book of five) and the main draw will take place during the Summer Fayre.

“So come on Albrighton, let’s get behind one of our fabulous local schools and have a great time partying at the weekend!”