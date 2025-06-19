Listen Live
Telford Tigers secure Deakan Fielder for fifth season

Telford Tigers have officially announced the re-signing of defenseman Deakan Fielder for the upcoming 2025/26 season. The 25-year-old Telford native is set to embark on his fifth season with his hometown club.

Deakan Fielder on the ice. Photo: Ed Bowen Photography
Deakan Fielder on the ice. Photo: Ed Bowen Photography

Fielder expressed his enthusiasm about returning, stating, “I’m really excited to be back in a Tigers jersey for my 5th season. Despite a frustrating end to last year I think I made some good progress to my game and I believe that I have the best opportunity to keep improving here at home.”

He also highlighted his eagerness to play in front of the home crowd again. “I can’t wait to be back playing in front of the fans, whose support has been incredible through some rough times. A new season, a new opportunity to fight for silverware! I will see you all in September!”

Head Coach and General Manager Tom Watkins lauded Fielder’s commitment and on-ice presence. “Deakan is a player that gives you everything every night, loves to battle, compete and will stick up for teammates with no questions asked,” Watkins commented. “He has a good work ethic and desire to be a Tiger which you can see he really cares about.”

Watkins also noted Fielder’s potential to take on a more prominent role within the team. “He’s at an age now where he can add influence and leadership to the locker room on a vocal level but also by playing heavy every night, winning those net front battles and demanding more from his teammates.”

Fielder’s return will undoubtedly be a boost for the Tigers as they prepare to challenge for silverware in the new season.

