Strong budget position for Telford & Wrekin Council

Council leaders in Telford and Wrekin have cited continued “strong management of budgets” and “innovative commercial work” as key reasons behind the authority’s sound financial position.

Southwater in Telford. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet today, Thursday 19 June, approved a report outlining how the authority ended 2024/25 within their planned budget at a time when countless authorities across the country are overspent by millions with many already receiving Exceptional Financial Support from the Government.

Councillor Lee Carter, Leader of the Council, said:

“We continue to operate in very challenging times in local government but thanks to continued strong management of budgets including our innovative commercial work we are proud that Telford & Wrekin Council continues to buck the trend.

“Over the current budget period running for the next four years, we are forecasting a net return of £43million through our Growth Fund investments in our Property Investment Portfolio whilst we will receive around £7million return through our housing company, NuPlace.

“This commercial work has helped to ensure that year on year we are able to balance the books during what have been very difficult circumstances for councils. As well as this commercial ambition, the sound financial position is also thanks in no small part to the savings made over the last 15 years.

“This work has ensured we are providing value for money, showing efficiency in how the organisation is run in terms of staffing and property costs and allowing us to retain the lowest Council Tax in the Midlands for our residents.”

Since 2009/10 the Council has made savings of £181.7m and has set a target of £13.1m of further savings in the current year as it continues to drive efficiency whilst delivering the best possible services to residents and businesses in the Borough. But the Council knows more challenges lie ahead for local government, caused predominantly by increasing pressures in adult social care and children’s safeguarding.

Councillor Zona Hannington, Cabinet Member for Finance, Governance and Customer Services, said:

“We are under no illusions that local government will continue to face more difficulties as we work to manage budgets, including delivery of statutory social care services, where demand is extremely high.

“We are pleased that over the last 12 months we have delivered children’s services within budget and have also significantly reduced the rate at which net spend for adult social care is increasing as our social care teams continue to work tirelessly to tackle this national issue at a local level.”

Following the outturn of last year’s budget agreed at Cabinet today, the Council will continue its 2025/26 budget investments in a range of services to create jobs, homes, transport improvements and boost town centres.