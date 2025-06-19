Shropshire FA announces 2025 Grassroots Football Awards finalists

Shropshire FA has unveiled the finalists for the 2025 Shropshire Grassroots Football Awards, a celebration of the incredible dedication, passion, and impact of the volunteers who are the lifeblood of grassroots football across the county.

Thanks to the continued support from Matt Winfield, local McDonald’s franchisee of Erasmus Restaurants Ltd with restaurants in Telford and Shropshire, the awards return in style again this year with an evening of celebrations at Shrewsbury Town Football Club.

McDonald’s has been a longstanding partner of grassroots football nationally, and Matt’s ongoing sponsorship ensures the Shropshire football community can come together to recognise its local heroes once again.

The Shropshire FA Grassroots Football Awards Night will take place on Friday, 11th July 2025, when the highly anticipated evening will shine a spotlight on the individuals and organisations whose commitment shapes the future of the game in our communities.

2025 Finalists

Shawbury United FC, Wrockwardine Wood Juniors, Church Stretton Town, and Shrewsbury Up & Comers FC.

The Shropshire Junior League and the Telford Junior League.

Along with individuals including Louis Roberts, Joey Malone, Kyle Rowlands, Jessica Travis, Ava James, Niko Merdita, Chris Field, Otis Brown, Christopher Aston, Taylor McClean, Sophie Foster, Michael Farrell, Kyan Batty, Stuart Fletcher, Donna Woodvine, Alison Jones, Wayne Garnham, Dave Taylor, and Alan Thornton.

Meanwhile finalists for The Lioness Award include Helen Bourton, Terry Lee, Kim O’Callaghan, with three individuals named as finalists for the Bobby Moore Award category – Steven Meredith, Jamie Edgerton, and Sebastian Guy.

The finalists exemplify the spirit of grassroots football — a network of selfless individuals and passionate clubs and leagues that ensure everyone, regardless of background or ability, has the opportunity to enjoy the beautiful game.

Matt Winfield, sponsor and McDonald’s franchisee, said: “It’s an honour to support the Shropshire Grassroots Football Awards again this year. The dedication of these volunteers is truly inspiring, and McDonald’s is proud to play a role in recognising their hard work and commitment to local football.”

Andy Weston, CEO atShropshire FA, added: “These awards are about celebrating the incredible people who make grassroots football possible. Every finalist represents a story of passion, inclusion, and community spirit — and we can’t wait to honour them properly in July.”

The winners in each category will be announced live on the night of the awards ceremony.