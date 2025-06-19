Police interview staff in Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital Trust maternity investigation

West Mercia Police have entered a new phase in their extensive investigation into catastrophic failings within the maternity services of the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital Trust (SaTH), with officers now interviewing current and former members of staff.

The police inquiry, dubbed “Operation Lincoln,” commenced in June 2020 following the damning findings of senior midwife Donna Ockenden’s independent review. Ms Ockenden’s report unveiled systemic failures at SaTH spanning two decades, potentially contributing to the deaths of over 200 babies and nine mothers, and leaving other infants with life-changing injuries.

Initially tasked with examining 23 cases, the Ockenden inquiry expanded significantly to encompass nearly 1,600 cases where concerns about maternity care had been raised. Hundreds of these cases have since been scrutinised by officers involved in Operation Lincoln.

- Advertisement -

Supt Carl Moore, the senior officer leading the police investigation, confirmed that the commencement of staff interviews marks a pivotal moment in their efforts to determine whether there is sufficient evidence to support a criminal case against the trust or any individuals involved.



Superintendent Moore said: “We have updated families this week that a new phase of our investigation has begun. This includes carrying out witness interviews with current and former members of staff at the Trust.

“Our investigation remains active with a focused and dedicated team. At the heart of this, there are a number of bereaved families seeking answers as to what happened to their loved ones, and we are committed to ensuring that the families involved are fully informed at each stage of our enquiries.”

Trust’s full cooperation with police investigation

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital Trust, which operates the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Telford’s Princess Royal Hospital, has affirmed its full cooperation with the police investigation.

Jo Williams, Chief Executive for The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, said: “We are truly sorry for the harm caused to those families who rightfully expected a safe experience under our care, and who were let down by us.

“We know how important it is for the families and our communities to receive the answers they have waited for. We are fully cooperating with the police to support the integrity of their investigation.

“We are committed to providing a responsive maternity service for our communities and our staff that is open, kind, constantly learning and consistently improving.”

The trust acknowledged the importance of providing families with the answers they have long awaited. It also confirmed that its maternity services will remain fully operational throughout the police investigation.

Despite the ongoing inquiry into historical failings, SaTH highlighted recent improvements within its maternity services. The trust noted that the most recent inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in 2023 rated its maternity services as “good” overall. These improvements reportedly include enhanced midwifery staffing levels, increased training, more robust risk assessments, and a greater emphasis on listening to the concerns of women and families.

The trust reiterated its commitment to continuous improvement, stating, “We will continue to work with our colleagues, with families and with our local communities to provide the best standards of care.”