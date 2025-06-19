Police appeal for witnesses to collision on A458 near Wollaston

Police are appealing for witnesses to yesterday’s collision on the A458 near Wollaston in which six people were injured.

The two-car collision occurred at around 12.09 am, Wednesday, June 18, and involved an orange Peugeot 207 and a white Kia Sportage.

Emergency services responded to the scene, and all six injured individuals were transported to the hospital for further treatment.

- Advertisement -

West Mercia Police have launched an appeal for witnesses and are particularly eager to speak with the driver of an HGV that was traveling towards Welshpool around the time of the collision.

While the HGV is not believed to have been involved in the crash, officers believe its driver may be a crucial witness.

Investigators are also urging anyone who was in the area at the time and may have dashcam footage to come forward.

If you have any information that could assist the investigation, please contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) at sciunorth@westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident 2i of June 18.