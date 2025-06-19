Listen Live
12.6 C
Shropshire
Thursday, June 19, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

Police appeal for witnesses to collision on A458 near Wollaston

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Police are appealing for witnesses to yesterday’s collision on the A458 near Wollaston in which six people were injured.

The two-car collision occurred at around 12.09 am, Wednesday, June 18, and involved an orange Peugeot 207 and a white Kia Sportage.

Emergency services responded to the scene, and all six injured individuals were transported to the hospital for further treatment.

- Advertisement -

West Mercia Police have launched an appeal for witnesses and are particularly eager to speak with the driver of an HGV that was traveling towards Welshpool around the time of the collision.

While the HGV is not believed to have been involved in the crash, officers believe its driver may be a crucial witness.

Investigators are also urging anyone who was in the area at the time and may have dashcam footage to come forward.

If you have any information that could assist the investigation, please contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) at sciunorth@westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident 2i of June 18.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our [wt_cli_manage_consent].

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP