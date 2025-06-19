Listen Live
Hospital sky garden on Rotary club president-elect’s mission

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

From creating a sky garden at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital to hiring out their enviable new Santa sleigh, a Shropshire Rotary Club’s president-elect has been outlining his mission for the next two years.

Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club president-elect Rotarian Johnathan Callwood, visiting District Rotarian Jane Chaplin, Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club’s current president Rotarian David Morris and visiting District Rotarian Crez Dickens
Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club president-elect Rotarian Johnathan Callwood, visiting District Rotarian Jane Chaplin, Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club’s current president Rotarian David Morris and visiting District Rotarian Crez Dickens

The sky garden project would be a legacy in memory of his father Godfrey, Rotarian Johnathan Callwood told members on the occasion of Shrewsbury Severn Rotary’s Club Assembly.

He said the legacy project would take the form of a critical care sensory garden and establish stronger links with the RSH, other Rotary clubs and was among more than 20 activity ideas in his presidential mission which he described as ‘ambitious’.

Further tasks which he is setting include garnering new corporate members and gaining new active members.

“With the club’s help and co-operation, I hope to encourage an increased membership, a better members’ experience and a greater range of social activities.”

He also described establishing a situations vacant, igloo media tent with an updated web presence and social media. In addition, creating a video and an entertainment post.

He told members that further improvements would be made to the club’s new sleigh which took to the streets and appeared at local supermarkets last December. The club would also be looking to hire out the sleigh.

His mission also included improving fundraising efforts, organising a summer fundraising event, a president’s ball – a Bridgerton themed large event in the autumn or spring of 2026 – and a twice-yearly charity appraisal.

Johnathan added: “I want to see this club flourish on my watch – we are doers.

“I would like to build on the incredible achievements of our current president David Morris these past two years and continue making this club vibrant and successful. I will maintain our great reputation in Shrewsbury and Shropshire.”

For further information about Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club contact gdmw@hotmail.co.uk

