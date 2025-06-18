Listen Live
Wrekin Star Judo aims big at new Wellington premises

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A judo club is relocating in Wellington thanks to support from Telford & Wrekin Council’s Pride in Our High Street programme.

Councillor Ollie Vickers, centre, with Anna Halliday and Gareth Mapp from Wrekin Star Judo at the opening. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council
Councillor Ollie Vickers, centre, with Anna Halliday and Gareth Mapp from Wrekin Star Judo at the opening. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Telford’s only judo club, Wrekin Star Judo, has been operating from the upper floors in Wellington Market but has moved to larger premises at 1 Church Street in the town after receiving a business start-up grant.

The larger unit will enable the club to host regional and national events through the British Judo Association – raising the profile of Wellington and bringing new footfall to the high street.

In addition, the business has also secured £2000 from Wellington ward members to provide some free taster sessions and community engagement activities.

Wrekin Star Judo, which formed 60 years ago, has a proven track record and in 2024 the club became a not-for profit Community Interest Company (CIC) which helped to broaden its offering, especially in the community.

The club hosts a variety of sessions to suit all abilities from age six and above in a fun, inclusive and welcoming environment and this new facility also allows them to offer fitness training and health and wellbeing education.

The business start-up grant has helped Wrekin Judo Club to set up in the new Church Street premises –  funding the cost of new changing rooms, disabled toilet facilities, safety flooring, design and survey costs, tables and chairs and office furniture.

David Thomas and Gareth Mapp, Wrekin Star Judo Coaches are really excited about the move.

Gareth said: “We are delighted that, after over 60 years, Wrekin Star has a permanent home in Wellington, a first for local judo.

“As a volunteer run social enterprise, we are very grateful for the support that has made this possible, from all of our members and from Telford & Wrekin Council.

“We have a very diverse membership and look forward to welcoming more of the community into the Olympic sport of judo, for fitness or fun, whatever their experience, age, background or abilities.” 

Wrekin Star Judo has also been supported by Councillors Paul Davis and Ollie Vickers through the Councillors’ Pride Fund.

The Fund provides ward members with the opportunity to allocate funding towards improvements or projects within their ward.

Councillor Ollie Vickers, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for the Economy, said:

“At Telford & Wrekin Council, we’re continuing to invest in our Pride in Our High Street programme and helping to support businesses on our high streets which are so important to us.

“Wrekin Star Judo Club’s move into a new unit at Church Street is another example of the support we’re offering to help businesses set up permanent, new bases through business start-up grants, as well as offering a series of other grants, which we launched through the programme, earlier this month.

“As an established judo club in Telford, the benefits to Wellington high street and Wellington are enormous as visitors to the club will help to increase footfall and help shops locally.

“This is an excellent addition to Church Street and will hopefully help the club grow even bigger now it has an established high street base.”

The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

