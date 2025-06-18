Whixhall farmer banned from keeping animals for five years

A Whixhall farmer has been banned from keeping animals for five years – with immediate effect – following a prosecution brought by Shropshire Council.

A generic photo of a cow

Stuart Furber was sentenced at Telford Magistrates Court on Monday 16 June, having earlier been found guilty of five offences related to cattle welfare and one for failing to test cattle for bovine TB at his holding.

In addition to the ban he has been sentenced to 250 hours of community service and ordered to pay £1,800 in costs to Shropshire Council.

The prosecution follows an investigation by Shropshire Council’s animal health team, which included repeated visits to check on the conditions and welfare of livestock at the holding at Rye Hills in Whixhall.

The holding was found to have fallen well below accepted standards and to be unsuitable for animals, having access to scrap metal and other farm debris, with unacceptable mixing of male and female calves and adult animals without access to well-drained dry laying areas within the holding.

A further offence related to failing to test the animals for bovine TB despite repeated advice from officers of Shropshire Council and the Animal and Plant Health Agency.

Bernie Bentick, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for health and public protection, said:

“The animal health team at Shropshire Council work closely with farmers and other stakeholders to ensure welfare, disease control and traceability of livestock. This case demonstrates that we will use our powers to prosecute those who do not comply with the minimum standards of animal welfare.

“This ruling reinforces our commitment to ensuring the welfare of animals across the county. We will continue to take action against those who fail to meet their responsibilities.”