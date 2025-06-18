Wellington’s Midsummer Fayre enjoys record-breaking turnout

Wellington’s annual Midsummer Fayre, a beloved tradition steeped in centuries of history, captivated bumper crowds on Saturday, June 14th, with organisers declaring it “one of the best yet”.

A highlight of the fayre was the historic costumed procession

The town was abuzz with activity as stalls, performers, and enchanting costumed characters brought the spirit of ancient St. Barnabas Day fairs and jubilee pageants to life.

Rob Francis, lead organiser at Wellington H2A and the driving force behind the event for the past 18 years, expressed his delight. “We saw some bumper crowds who were given a taste of the town’s history and people have been telling us it’s one of the best yet,” he remarked. “The day was probably our biggest in terms of the sheer number of those taking part. We had over 250 performers across 17 acts, including choirs, bands, theatre groups, dance troupes, and street entertainers. It was a real showcase of local talent.”

A highlight of the fayre was the historic costumed procession, a tradition first recorded in 1773. Spectators were treated to the sight of historic kings and queens parading through the streets, joined by whimsical characters such as Harlequin the Clown and Cupid, adding a touch of timeless magic to the proceedings.

Mayor of Wellington, Reg Snell, lauded the event’s success, stating, “It was wonderful to see Wellington so full of people of all ages enjoying the day. The organisers and their helpers can be very proud of themselves.”

The successful execution of the Midsummer Fayre was made possible by the generous sponsorship of Wellington Town Council, Paveaways Construction, Rowton Brewery, and Anthony’s of Wellington. Additionally, the invaluable support of approximately 50 dedicated volunteers from All Saints Church and Wellington Rotary Club ensured the smooth running of the day.

The next Wellington Midsummer Fayre is already set to take place on Saturday, June 13th, 2026.