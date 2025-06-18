Listen Live
Shrewsbury’s Town Crier takes centre stage at national championships

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Shrewsbury’s legendary Town Crier, Martin Wood, added another proud chapter to his remarkable career this weekend as he took part in the Honourable Guild of Town Criers National Championships, held on Saturday 14th June in Bromsgrove.

Shrewsbury’s Town Crier, Martin Wood
Shrewsbury’s Town Crier, Martin Wood

The prestigious event drew 25 town criers from across the UK and beyond, one of whom came all the way from Australia, highlighting the international draw of the age-old tradition. All competitors are proud members of the Ancient and Honourable Guild of Town Criers, which represents around 500 criers nationwide.

Martin, who celebrated 40 years as Shrewsbury’s official Town Crier last year with an exhibition at the Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery, performed two competition “cries” on the day. The first was a home town cry which gave attendees an evocative introduction to the history and character of Shrewsbury, while the second tackled the important theme of answering why museums matter. This challenged the criers to blend passion, clarity, and conviction in their declarations.

Each crier was judged not just on volume and clarity, but also on poise, diction, the content of their cries, and their historic regalia. As one of the most recognisable figures in Shrewsbury, Martin proudly wore his signature uniform complete with tricorn hat, ceremonial coat, and bells which reflects centuries of civic tradition.

Though Martin wasn’t declared the overall winner on the day, he expressed pride in his performance and looks forward to hearing the full competition results in due course. “It’s always a thrill to represent Shrewsbury and stand shoulder to shoulder—well, a little taller than most!—with fellow criers who are passionate about their towns and the art of public proclamation,” said Martin. “The competition is about camaraderie as much as competition, and it’s been an honour to take part once again.”

The winner of the National Championship was Jeremy Holland from Cinderford, whose powerful delivery and rich storytelling earned him top honours. The award for Best Dressed Consort went to Peter Campbell from Australia, while Best Dressed Couple was awarded to Rennie & Denise Chivers from Colchester, whose attire beautifully captured the spirit of traditional civic pageantry.

While he may not have claimed the top prize this time, Martin Wood remains a cherished and iconic figure for Shrewsbury, continuing to embody the town’s heritage, pride, and welcoming spirit wherever he cries.

