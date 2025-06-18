PCC puts views of rural communities to Chief Constable in latest meeting

Crime in West Mercia’s rural communities was the focus of Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion’s latest public Assurance & Accountability session.

Police and crime commissioner John Campion pictured with Richard Cooper

Sitting down with the Chief Constable, the PCC put the public’s questions directly to Richard Cooper, covering a range of topics including consistency of service, hare coursing and fly tipping as well as officer visibility.

Through a range of engagement activities, culminating in two online events, the PCC ensured the views of farmers, landowners, and residents across West Mercia were captured before the meeting. The experiences, views, and concerns gathered were played during the meeting.

PCC John Campion said: “This latest meeting was an opportunity to amplify the voices of our rural communities who too often feel unheard.

“As their voice in policing, I ensured the concerns, views and experiences I have gathered over recent months were put to the Chief.

“Whilst we know the crimes that impact those communities are largely different to those we see in our towns and cities, their expectations on the service they receive is no different.

“That’s why it’s absolutely vital, through sessions like this one, that West Mercia Police steps up to those challenges by listening, acting and delivering on calls for change.”

