Ludlow town bus services under review

A meeting has taken place to discuss ways to address concerns about Ludlow’s bus services.

It follows a request from local Shropshire councillors in Ludlow to discuss the town’s timetables with council transport officers and the council’s new Cabinet member and deputy Cabinet member for transport.

The group held a productive discussion on what can be done to address the bus timetable concerns in the short-term – with planned improvements in the early stages of development.

Whilst a formal consultation is planned in 2026, when the contract for the Ludlow town bus service is up for renewal, the current focus is on finding ways to support bus users through the winter months. The group is exploring various options to ensure an improved bus service is provided for the community during this period.

Rob Wilson, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for transport and economic growth, said:

“I want to thank the residents of Ludlow who have taken the time to share their views on local bus services. With a full consultation due next year, this will give the opportunity for a comprehensive look at a making a long-term plan.

“In general, this is the right way to move away from ‘sticking plaster’ solutions. However, we recognise that passengers are facing particular difficulties in Ludlow, and following a productive meeting with local Shropshire Councillors we will be looking at what could be done in the meantime to improve things. Any decisions will have to recognise the general financial pressures the council faces.”

A new dedicated Ludlow park and ride service was launched in October 2024 and adjustments were made to the existing town bus services to address punctuality concerns.