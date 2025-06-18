Listen Live
23.8 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, June 18, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

Ludlow town bus services under review

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A meeting has taken place to discuss ways to address concerns about Ludlow’s bus services.

It follows a request from local Shropshire councillors in Ludlow to discuss the town’s timetables with council transport officers and the council’s new Cabinet member and deputy Cabinet member for transport.

The group held a productive discussion on what can be done to address the bus timetable concerns in the short-term – with planned improvements in the early stages of development.

- Advertisement -

Whilst a formal consultation is planned in 2026, when the contract for the Ludlow town bus service is up for renewal, the current focus is on finding ways to support bus users through the winter months. The group is exploring various options to ensure an improved bus service is provided for the community during this period.

Rob Wilson, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for transport and economic growth, said:

“I want to thank the residents of Ludlow who have taken the time to share their views on local bus services. With a full consultation due next year, this will give the opportunity for a comprehensive look at a making a long-term plan.

“In general, this is the right way to move away from ‘sticking plaster’ solutions. However, we recognise that passengers are facing particular difficulties in Ludlow, and following a productive meeting with local Shropshire Councillors we will be looking at what could be done in the meantime to improve things. Any decisions will have to recognise the general financial pressures the council faces.”

A new dedicated Ludlow park and ride service was launched in October 2024 and adjustments were made to the existing town bus services to address punctuality concerns.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our [wt_cli_manage_consent].

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP