Final Wellington Market plans move step closer after trader feedback

Plans to transform historic Wellington Market have moved a step closer as final plans have been drawn up following consultations with traders.

Latest artists’ impressions of how the market will look

After one-to-one meetings with individual business owners, their feedback has helped to shape plans which were shared at the latest trader engagement session hosted by Telford & Wrekin Council yesterday, Tuesday 17 June.

Planning permission is only required for certain elements of the proposal including changes to the structure of the market building itself and not for the new individual stalls inside the building.

A planning application is being submitted shortly for those elements that require permission alongside other works that don’t require consent starting on site this summer.

Secured significant government funding

Telford & Wrekin Council successfully secured significant government funding to invest into the market and seizing this one-off opportunity to transform it into a fit-for-the-future venue which will continue to serve the needs of generations to come, safeguarding its future for the next 50 years.

Investment will be made into the fabric of the buildings, which had been neglected under previous ownerships, and the look, feel and operations of the market will be significantly improved.

Plans

Plans, which will retain the market’s original and historic features, include a redesigned layout to maximise useable floor space, enhanced accessibility and improved circulation throughout the market as well as delivering refurbished and expanded toilet facilities.

There will also be an improved covered outdoor space for events and an enhanced food court to draw people into the market and create an attractive environment that people will enjoy.

This refurbishment programme, which is set to start this summer, aims to retain and improve the market as a retail, food and leisure hub, providing high-quality spaces for existing traders and new small independent businesses.

Local contractor PaveAways Ltd will deliver the refurbishment programme and highly experienced architects Group Ginger, who have been behind other successful market projects up and down the UK, will also work alongside PaveAways.

The Council, along with PaveAways and Group Ginger, is working with traders throughout the programme and ensure a ‘business as usual’ approach while the works take place as much as possible.

Trader support

Good2Great which runs Love Wellington have been appointed to ensure regular ongoing communication with traders (including press releases and regular social media communication) to ensure the market remains as visible to the public as possible with strong messaging that the market remains open for business throughout.

The Council also wants to ensure all traders can continue to trade during the refurbishment programme and will support those impacted by providing a rent-free period for the duration that any trader is temporarily moved during the works.

Traders will also be given a rental concession of 50% up to the point they are moved and an additional rental concession of 50% for the first six months of trading in their permanent location.

Councillor Ollie Vickers, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for the Economy, said:

“We’ve worked closely with traders since the initial plans for the market were shared with them and are pleased that after taking all their feedback on board we’re now in a position to finalise plans so work can start imminently.

“It’s essential that we carry out this investment works now otherwise the market’s future is in serious jeopardy.

“These are exciting times for Wellington Market and we can’t wait to see a revitalised market which people can be proud of and a place in the heart of the community where they can come to shop, eat and socialise.

“We will continue to work closely with traders during the refurbishment and we want to encourage people to continue to use the market and support our traders as the market will be open as usual throughout the works.”

Pride in Our High Street programme

Telford & Wrekin Council’s Pride in Our High Street programme will continue to provide ongoing support to traders and businesses in Wellington.

The scheme continues to revitalise high streets across the borough and in April a further £1.2 million was invested into the programme to deliver a series of grants.

They include business start-up grants, which help businesses to open on the high street and trial start-up grants which help businesses test out their business on the high street, often as pop up market stalls.

Façade grants to improve shop frontages and replace signage on high street units and shops in the district centres are also available, an eco grant enables businesses to purchase energy saving products while a digital grant can help businesses improve their digital presence.

Since Pride in Our High Street was launched in 2015, Telford & Wrekin Council has invested £7.6m into supporting high street businesses – highlighting their value to the local economy.

As part of the plans, the Council wants to ensure the popular late night events, which are a mix of live music, dance, food and drinks, become a much more regular occurrence as well as introduce other community events at the venue.

The Council is also looking into hosting other events, outside of the market, where possible.