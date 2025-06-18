Listen Live
Caravan fire spreads to vehicles and outbuilding in Albrighton

Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Firefighters tackled a significant caravan fire in Albrighton early this morning, which spread to an adjacent car, a van, and an outbuilding.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) Fire Control received a call reporting the blaze at 3.22 am on Wednesday, June 18.

Two fire appliances, one from Albrighton and one from Telford Central, were immediately mobilised to the scene on the A41 in Albrighton. An operations officer was also in attendance.

Crews quickly got to work using two hosereel jets and rakes to bring the fire under control.

The incident involved one caravan that was fully ablaze, with the flames extending to a nearby car, a van, and an outbuilding.

The stop message, indicating the fire was extinguished, was received at 4.14 am.

