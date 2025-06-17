Listen Live
Tuesday, June 17, 2025
Witness appeal after child injured in Shrewsbury collision

News
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a collision between a car and an 8-year-old girl on Mount Pleasant Road in Shrewsbury last Thursday, June 12th.

The incident occurred around 5:20 pm near the junction with Whitemere Road, when a blue Citroen Picasso collided with the young pedestrian.

The girl sustained arm injuries and received treatment at the hospital.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam footage of the incident.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to email PC Tom Symonds at tom.symonds@westmercia.police.uk.

